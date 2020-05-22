Mint to offer two more 2020 American Eagle silver dollars

The U.S. Mint has yet to announce a release date for the Uncirculated 2020-W American Eagle silver dollar.

As it currently stands, by the end of calendar year 2020, the U.S. Mint will have produced and released six different American Eagle silver dollars struck with three finishes at three different facilities.

The latest releases added to the Mint’s product catalog but without a specific issue date include the Proof 2020-S American Eagle silver dollar. The coin will be offered at $63.25 when it does go on sale and will have no mintage limit or household ordering restrictions.

The West Point Mint will be striking the Uncirculated 2020-W American Eagle silver dollar, which will be offered later in the year for $54 per coin. There will be no mintage limit nor household ordering restrictions.

The West Point facility is also slated to produce the Proof 2020-W End of World War II 75th Anniversary silver American Eagle dollar. No release date has been announced, but the issue is being limited to a maximum of 75,000 coins at $69.50 each, with a household ordering limit of one coin. The coin bears a V75 privy mark engraved into the master die, with the privy mark appearing in the upper right field of the obverse.

The standard Proof 2020-W American Eagle silver dollar was released on Jan. 9 at $64.50 per coin, with no household ordering restrictions or maximum mintage.

The remaining two silver American Eagles already produced and available in the numismatic marketplace are two bullion issues struck without Mint mark at two different facilities.

The primary output of 2020 American Eagle bullion silver bullion coins was executed at the West Point Mint facility.

Because of COVID-19 precautionary measures, the West Point Mint was closed from April 15 to April 21. During the shutdown, production of American Eagle silver bullion coins was shifted to the Philadelphia Mint, which struck 240,000 coins total.

American Eagle silver bullion coin production has resumed at the West Point Mint. Collectors seeking an example of the Philadelphia Mint output will have to acquire an example certified by a third-party grading service attesting to the coin having been produced at the Philadelphia Mint.

The major grading services are only certifying Philadelphia strikes as such if they are submitted in the original 500-coin boxes in which they were shipped, the box is still sealed and bears the appropriates tracking numbers.

All other bullion issues are being certified as West Point Mint releases.

