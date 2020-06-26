Mint to offer three more silver American Eagles

The release date for the Proof 2020-S American Eagle silver dollar is not yet announced.

The Uncirculated 2020-W American Eagle silver dollar goes on sale July 8 from the United States Mint.

Three more versions of the 2020 American Eagle silver dollar await release by the U.S. Mint, one with an official issue date.

The Uncirculated 2020-W American Eagle silver dollar is set for release July 8, priced at $54 each with no mintage limit or household-order restriction.

No issue date is yet announced for the release of the Proof 2020-S American Eagle silver dollar. The coin will be offered priced at $64.50 each, with no limit on ordering or mintage.

Release of the Proof American Eagle silver dollar from the San Francisco Mint is delayed because the facility’s production was interrupted from March 18 through May 4 because of COVID 19 restrictions.

The West Point Mint is also striking a Proof 2020-W American Eagle silver dollar with obverse V75 privy mark to mark the 75th anniversary of U.S. military involvement in World War II.

No release date is announced for that limited edition product, to be offered at $69.50 with a ceiling of 75,000 coins, and restricted to one per household order.

The Proof 2020-W American Eagle silver dollar, without privy mark, has been available to order for $64.50 since Jan. 9.

The 2020 American Eagle silver bullion coin, mainly produced at the West Point Mint, for sale to authorized purchasers (for their resale to investors, collectors and other dealers at a mark-up), was also produced at the Philadelphia Mint.

Philadelphia Mint output reached 240,000 coins while production at West Point was suspended for a week in mid-April so the New York facility could be sanitized from COVID-19.

