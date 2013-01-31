Mint to offer new packaging options in 2013

The United States Mint is planning to issue two new packaging options in 2013 for gift-giving opportunities.

One option is what the Mint is calling a five-coin 2013-S United States Mint Happy Birthday Coin set. The set comprises one each of the regular Proof versions of the 2013-S Lincoln cent, Jefferson 5-cent coin, Roosevelt dime, Mount Rushmore Memorial National Memorial (South Dakota) quarter dollar (the final America the Beautiful quarter dollar for the calendar year) and the Kennedy half dollar. All of the coins will be struck at the San Francisco Mint.

Another set is called the 2013 United States Mint Congratulations set. It includes only one coin, a Proof 2013-W American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coin struck at the West Point Mint.

Both sets include a space for a personalized message to the recipient.

Mint spokesman Michael White said the sets are intended to be offered annually, provided customer demand warrants it.

Release dates for the two sets have not yet been determined, White said.

A notice published Jan. 15 by the U.S. Mint on the Federal Register (www.federalregister.gov/) indicates that when the sets do go on sale, the Happy Birthday Coin set will be offered for $19.95 and the Congratulations set for $64.95.

In related offerings, the Mint’s catalog includes Happy Birthday, Happy Holidays and Congratulations gift sleeves to provide individual greetings to personalize the annual regular Proof and Silver Proof sets the Mint offers.

The sleeves are available in sizes to fit single plastic lens sets as well as sets containing three lenses.

For updates and additional information on U.S. Mint numismatic product releases, visit the Mint’s website at www.usmint.gov. ¦