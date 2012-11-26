Mint to offer limited-edition 2012 Proof set

A new 2012 packaging option to be introduced Nov. 27 by the U.S. Mint is the 2012 United States Mint Limited Edition Silver Proof set.

The United States Mint is scheduled to offer beginning Nov. 27 a limited-edition collector’s set combining elements of the 2012 Silver Proof set with a Proof 2012-W American Eagle silver dollar.

The eight-coin 2012 United States Mint Limited Edition Silver Proof set, to be offered at $149.95, is restricted to 50,000 units.

Sales are set to start at noon Eastern Time.

A household order limit of two sets is set to be put into effect upon the beginning of sales. The household order limit will be re-evaluated weekly, and the Mint will extend, adjust or remove it as needed, as long as inventory is available.

On Nov. 19, the Mint website indicated the limited-edition packaging option was expected to be shipped beginning in the spring of 2013, but on Nov. 20, the language was changed to state: “Expect a delay in shipping. Additional information to be provided shortly.”

The 2012 United States Mint Limited Edition Silver Proof set contains (in addition to the Proof 2012-W American Eagle .999 fine silver coin struck at the West Point Mint) the following Proof silver coins:

? The .900 fine silver 2012-S Roosevelt dime and 2012-S Kennedy half dollar struck at the San Francisco Mint.

? San Francisco Mint strikes of the .900 fine silver 2012-S America the Beautiful quarter dollars honoring El Yunque National Forest in Puerto Rico, Chaco Culture National Historical Park in New Mexico, Acadia National Park in Maine, Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park in Hawaii and Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska.

The individual Proof 2012-W American Eagle .999 fine silver coin has sold out in that single-piece option, but remains available in this and one other set. The other silver Proof coins in the set are also available in other products.

Orders may be placed online at www.usmint.gov or by phone at 800-872-6468.

Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may place orders by calling 888-321-6468.

The standard shipping fee of $4.95 per order will be in effect on all orders. ¦