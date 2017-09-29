Unlike the 2017 bullion version that bears no Mint mark, the Uncirculated version of the 2017 George Rogers Clark National Historical Park 5-ounce silver quarter dollar bears the P Mint mark of the Philadelphia Mint on the obverse.

The Uncirculated 2017-P George Rogers Clark National Historical Park 5-ounce .999 fine silver quarter dollar is the final coin in the series to be issued in 2017.

The United States Mint will put the Uncirculated 2017-P George Rogers Clark National Historical Park 5-ounce silver quarter dollar on sale at noon ET Dec. 5.

It is the last of five to be issued in 2017 and the 40th of 56 scheduled for the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

The 3-inch .999 fine silver coin is limited to a maximum release of 25,000 coins. The price of the coin is set at $149.95.

U.S. Mint welcomes a fourth metal to the American Eagle bullion program. Also in this week’s print issue of Coin World, we teach our readers about what a “weak-fatty” gold coin is and why you don’t want one in your collection.

Representing the federal park in Vincennes, Indiana, the coin’s reverse features Lt. Col. George Rogers Clark leading his men through the flooded plains approaching Fort Sackville, which was near Vincennes, in late February 1779.

The coin’s reverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Frank Morris and engraved by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Michael Gaudioso.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Situated along the Wabash River, the 26.17-acre George Rogers Clark National Historical Park, named a national park on July 23, 1966, contains the George Rogers Clark Memorial, which commemorates the achievements of Clark and his frontiersmen during the Revolutionary War.

The memorial was designed and constructed between 1927 and 1936. It is the largest memorial outside of Washington, D.C., and the largest placed on a battlefield within the United States. The rotunda boasts seven large murals and a bronze statue of Clark.

According to the U.S. Mint’s narrative for offering the coin: “Following Clark’s capture of British posts at Kaskaskia and Cahokia in 1778, (in the Illinois country along the Mississippi River) he led his small contingent of men in a daunting mid-winter march of 157 miles that culminated in the surrender of the British garrison at Fort Sackville on February 25, 1779. Clark’s daring surprise capture of the fort is considered one of the greatest feats of the American Revolution.”

The Uncirculated version of the 5-ounce silver coin is struck at the Philadelphia Mint and bears the facility’s P Mint mark. The coins, which receive a post-strike finish, are sold at a fixed price to the public.