When the 2021 Peace dollar goes on sale from the U.S. Mint June 7, the maximum household order limit will be 10 coins, not the 25 initially announced.

Amid an onslaught of customer complaints, U.S. Mint officials have reduced the maximum per household order number for the 2021 Morgan and Peace centennial dollars to 10 coins per product option, rather than the 25 pieces initially announced.

The five 2021 Morgan dollars and single 2021 Peace dollar are being issued to mark the centennial anniversary of the Mint’s transition from the Morgan dollar series to the Peace dollar.

Pre-orders will be accepted by the Mint on three separate issue dates. Product orders will not begin shipping to the customers who placed them until October.

All five Morgan dollar options are being issued with a maximum product limit of 175,000 coins each, with the lone 2021 Peace dollar having a limit of 200,000 coins.

All six coins will be struck with an Uncirculated finish and be offered at $85 per coin.

The Philadelphia Mint will be striking three of the Morgan dollars and the Peace dollar. One of the Morgan dollars and the Peace dollar will be struck without a Mint mark, as the original production from Philadelphia carried no production facility designation.

The Philadelphia Mint will also strike a 2021 Morgan dollar with a distinctive CC privy mark on the reverse paying homage to the Carson City Mint from Nevada. The same facility will also produce a 2021 Morgan dollar with O privy mark to pay tribute to the New Orleans Mint from Louisiana.

The Denver Mint will strike the 2021-D Morgan dollar, and the San Francisco Mint, the 2021-S Morgan dollar.

Pre-orders will be taken from noon Eastern Time May 24 through 3 p.m. June 7 or until orders exhaust limits for the two privy-marked Morgan dollars.

Pre-orders will be taken from noon June 1 through 3 p.m. June 14 for the 2021-D and 2021-S Morgan dollars or until orders exhaust limits.

Pre-orders will be taken for the 2021 Morgan dollar from noon June 7 through June 21 for the 2021 Morgan dollar and 2021 Peace dollar being struck at the Philadelphia Mint.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter