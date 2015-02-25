Mint temporarily sells out Homestead 5-ounce silver bullion coin

5-ounce silver bullion 2015 Homestead National Monument of America quarter dollars are temporarily sold out by the U.S. Mint.

U.S. Mint officials announced Feb. 25 a temporary sellout of 2015 Homestead National Monument of America 5-ounce silver bullion quarter dollars.

Adam Stump, deputy director of the Mint's Office of Corporate Communications, said sales would resume to authorized purchasers March 9 once an inventory is built up at the Philadelphia Mint.

The coins first went on sale to authorized purchasers Feb. 17. Since then, the Mint has recorded sales of 20,000 of the coins. The issue has a maximum release of 65,000 coins combined in bullion and Uncirculated versions.

The bullion versions of the 3-inch, .999 fine silver coins are sold to a network of authorized purchasers, and priced at the London p.m. closing spot price of the metal per troy ounce on a given day, plus a premium of $9.75 per coin. The bullion versions may then be resold to other dealers or the general public for a small markup. The price may fluctuate daily.

A differently priced and marketed version of coins in the series, the Uncirculated version, bearing the P Mint mark of the Philadelphia Mint, is sold directly to the public as a numismatic product, at a different premium above its intrinsic metal value. The price is subject to change weekly depending on fluctuations in metal prices.

Both the bullion and Uncirculated versions of the 5-ounce silver coins are struck on the same dedicated press at the Philadelphia Mint.

