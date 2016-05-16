Mint still mum on fate of Centennial gold dimes
- Published: May 16, 2016, 7 AM
No decision had been made by the U.S. Mint as of May 12 on how it will handle the resale of thousands of 2016-W Winged Liberty Head Centennial gold dimes remaining in Mint inventory.
That number was over 6,200 coins as of May 12, with 118,741 pieces sold from the 125,000 originally available.
A plan to resell the coins available in inventory likely will not be made until order reconciliation is complete, according to U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White. White said no date for disclosure of that plan is yet determined.
The coins remaining in inventory include orders returned by customers and orders that were not able to be successfully processed on the sales launch day April 21 because of invalid or expired credit cards and therefore never shipped.
