MS-65 1893-S Morgan silver dollar brings $329,000 at auction
- Published: May 2, 2014, 8 AM
Heritage Auctions presented the Mark Moser Collection of Morgan dollars, the No. 1 ranked set of Morgan dollars in the Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Registry program, on April 24, 2014, as part of its auctions at the Central States Numismatic Society’s convention.
The set — with each of the 105 coins offered as a single lot — brought $1,574,837.
The most expensive coin in the collection is the key-date 1893-S Morgan dollar graded Mint State 65 that sold for $329,000.
Despite records at NGC and Professional Coin Grading Service showing seven submissions at the MS-65 level, after subtracting duplicate entries where the same coin was resubmitted to grading services, Heritage believes the true population of MS-65 survivors in this rare issue is just four or five examples.
This one has fully brilliant silver-white luster, with “a faint champagne tint with satiny fields and frosty devices.”
It has recently appeared at auction, but brought more in 2014 than its last two trips to the auctioneer’s podium. In 2009 it brought $299,000 at Heritage’s Florida United Numismatists auction and was offered at last year’s Central States sale where it realized $258,500.
