Mint State 1850-C Coronet $2.50 quarter eagle at $12,925

One area where low Mint State grades are accepted — often due to the absence of any alternatives — is with early southern Branch Mint gold coins. The coins from Dahlonega, Ga., and Charlotte, N.C., are known for being unevenly struck and have low survival rates from generally low mintages (especially when compared to their Philadelphia Mint counterparts).

Take this 1850-C Coronet $2.50 quarter eagle with an original mintage of 63,591 pieces. It triples in price as one goes from an About Uncirculated 50 grade to a Mint State grade.

Perhaps a couple dozen exist in Mint State grades. This one, formerly in the collection of Louis E. Eliasberg Jr., is graded NGC MS-60 and characterized by a better strike than usually seen on these crudely produced issues. It sold for $12,925 during Heritage's March 20 auction of the Bently Collection.