What the 2017 Native American dollar will look like
- Published: Dec 2, 2016, 7 AM
The approved reverse design for the 2017 Native American dollar was released Dec. 1 by the U.S. Mint.
The design will appear on all versions and finishes of the Native American dollar issued in 2017, including Proof, Uncirculated, and circulation-quality versions.
The 2017 reverse design features a profiled likeness of Cherokee silversmith Sequoyah writing “Sequoyah from Cherokee Nation” in the syllabary he created, along the design’s border. Inscriptions SEQUOYAH, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, and $1 are written in English in the field of the design.
The adopted reverse was executed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Chris Costello and sculptured by then U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Charles L. Vickers, now retired.
The adopted reverse will be paired with the obverse portrait of Sacagawea and her infant son, Jean-Baptiste, executed by sculptor Glenna Goodacre for the Sacagawea dollar issued from 2000 to 2008, and continued on the Native American dollar series beginning in 2009.
The obverse inscriptions are LIBERTY and IN GOD WE TRUST. The edge will feature, incuse, the date, Mint mark and motto E PLURIBUS UNUM.
