Mint sets Philadelphia Mint tour renovation completion

The fourth Philadelphia Mint, opened in 1969 at Fifth and Arch streets, is receiving a $3.9 million face-lift to its public exhibits and visitors center area that is on target for completion and reopening July 3.

The $3.9 million face-lift of the public exhibit and tour areas at the Philadelphia Mint is on target to be completed in time for the Aug. 7 to 11 American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Philadelphia, according to the U.S. Mint’s deputy director Richard Peterson.

Peterson said during a Jan. 27 telephone interview with Coin World that the ANA’s summer convention is the targeted deadline for completion of the renovations, construction and installation of new, interactive exhibits.

Peterson said he is confident the work will actually be completed before July 4.

The tour and exhibit areas of the Philadelphia Mint were closed Jan. 3, but the gift shop remains open, Peterson said.

While the general footprint of the tour and exhibit areas will remain the same, Peterson said, visitors to the nation’s largest coin production facility will get a more close-up experience with how U.S. coins are made on a daily basis once the renovations are complete.

Peterson said the renovations include opening up more window space for visitors to view the Philadelphia Mint’s main production floor during the self-guided walking tour.

Designs for the new interactive, video and static displays, with audio augmentation, are currently being prepared by Quatrefoil, the Laurel, Md., firm contracted by the U.S. Mint.

Quatrefoil has been working closely with the U.S. Mint’s historian, curatorial staff and other Mint personnel on the exhibit design process as well as working with Mint staff to determine which of the heritage assets currently on display will remain on view, what pieces will be removed from display and what other items might be substituted.

The current Philadelphia Mint facility opened in 1969 and is the fourth U.S. Mint facility to be located within the city since the Mint was established in 1792. ¦