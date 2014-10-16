Mint sets mintage limits for 2015 First Spouse gold coins

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee recommended the above designs Sept. 23 for the 2015 Jacqueline Kennedy First Spouse gold coins.

The U.S. Mint announced mintage limits Oct. 16 for the Proof and Uncirculated 2015-W First Spouse gold $10 coins.

In 2015, the coins will honor Elizabeth Truman, Mamie Eisenhower, Jacqueline Kennedy and Lady Bird Johnson.

The maximum issuance for the two finishes Proof and Uncirculated combined will be 10,000 coins, for Truman, Eisenhower and Johnson. From 2011 to 2014, sales have been similar, with fewer than 7,000 coins sold per design. Based on this trend, it is likely the total sales in 2015 for each of these designs will be similar to sales in previous years.

"For Kennedy, the release of the 1964-2014-W 50th Anniversary Kennedy Half-Dollar Gold Proof Coin may cause a sharp increase in demand from customers seeking to make special Kennedy gold sets using both the 1964–2014-W 50th Anniversary Kennedy Half-Dollar Gold Proof Coin and the Proof 2015-W Jacqueline Kennedy First Spouse gold coin," according to U.S. Mint officials.

"To account for this potential variable, we believe a maximum issuance of 30,000 coins would allow flexibility to increase production should customer demand exceed forecasted sales volumes for the other designs. These maximum mintage limits will be divided between coins with proof and uncirculated finishes based on consumer demand.

"The Mint is not obligated to mint, and will not mint, to the maximum mintage limits unless it is supported by public demand. The production process and maximum mintages give us flexibility should there be a surge in demand over previous years."