Mint sells nearly half of World War I medals

In the first week of sales, orders processed for the U.S. Marines Coin & Medal set total 9,417.

Sales for the U.S. Air Service set, at 9,343 sets, are slightly ahead of the 9,334 recorded for the U.S. Navy medal set.

The Coast Guard Coin and Medal set with sales of 7,695 is currently the lowest sales of all five sets.

Each of the sets is offered at $99.95 each, with a maximum combined mintage across all options of 100,000 sets.

The U.S. Army Coin & Medal set is the most popular among collectors, with 11,272 sets ordered.

Orders are still being accepted by the U.S. Mint for the five World War I American Veterans Centennial Coin and Medal sets, with approximately half of the maximum mintage sold in the week since the medals were first offered.

The sets went into “backorder” status soon after the coin program launched at noon Eastern Time Jan. 17. In “backorder” a product remains available for purchase, but no inventory is in stock.

In fact, according to U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White, “The sets will not be produced until the final quantities for each set has been determined.”

Shipping of the sets is not scheduled to begin until sometime in May, according to U.S. Mint officials.

On Jan. 24, the Mint released sales figures through Jan. 22 for the sets, which went on sale Jan. 17 with the launch of the commemorative coin program. A maximum of 100,000 of the World War I American Veterans Centennial Coin & Medal sets, across all five options, are offered.

In total, 47,061 sets are recorded sold, with 11,272 containing a U.S. Army medal, 9,343 representing the U.S. Air Service, 9,334 sets featuring the U.S. Navy medal, 9,417 sets containing the U.S. Marines medal, and 7,695 sets with the U.S. Coast Guard medal.

The sets, offered at $99.95 per set, comprise one of the Proof .999 fine silver medals paired with a Proof .900 fine 2018-P World War I American Veterans Centennial silver dollar. Since the medals are not being offered individually, a collector wishing to obtain all five medals would have to place an order for each set.

The Mint is accepting orders for the sets during the first 30 days of the commemorative coin program, and will stop when the sales period ends or enough orders are received across all five set options to meet the 100,000-set limit.

The Army medal is being struck at the West Point Mint with the W Mint mark, the Navy medal at the Philadelphia Mint with the P Mint mark, the Coast Guard medal at the Philadelphia Mint with the P Mint mark, the Marine Corps medal at the San Francisco Mint with the S Mint mark and the Air Service medal at the Denver Mint with the D Mint mark.

The program’s sales also include 24,989 single Proof 2018-P World War I American Veterans Centennial silver dollars and 10,013 single Uncirculated 2018-P silver dollars. The dollar’s maximum mintage, in Proof and Uncirculated finishes combined, is 350,000 coins.