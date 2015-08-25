Mint sells nearly half of American $1 Coin and Currency sets

The illustrative tri-fold presentation holder also includes a Series 2013 $1 Federal Reserve note from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Notes in the set have serial numbers that begin with 911.

Despite technical difficulties on the U.S. Mint's website Aug. 24 preventing some collectors from quickly accessing the site, the Mint still managed to sell nearly half the 90,000 2015 American $1 Coin and Currency sets on that opening day of sales.

U.S. Mint officials announced shortly before 3 p.m. Aug. 25 that sales the first day totaled 44,344 sets.

The set is offered at $14.95, with a limit of five sets per household.

The set contains an Enhanced Uncirculated 2015-W Native American dollar struck at the West Point Mint and a Series 2013 $1 Federal Reserve note from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York housed in a trifold presentation folder. The reverse of the coin honors the Mohawk ironworkers and the folder contains historical information about these workers who helped build many of New York City's skyscrapers and who participated in recovery efforts after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The dollar coin's reverse design depicts a Mohawk ironworker reaching for an I–beam that is swinging into position over a high elevation view of the New York City skyline. The scene is flanked by rivets on the left and right side in the border.

The serial number of each note begins with the numerals 911 in recognition of the Mohawk Ironworkers' contributions to the construction of the World Trade Center Twin Towers, as well as their volunteer work in the recovery efforts following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Many collectors reported to Coin World experiencing difficulties accessing the two portals to the Mint's website so they could order the sets when they went on sale at noone Eastern Time Aug. 24. Some were eventually able to successfully place orders, but only after refeshing their computer screens several times and repeatedly signing into the site.

Some collectors remarked they thought the Aug. 24 experience was going to be a repeat of Aug. 11 when technical difficulties denied collectors access, resulting in many bristling upon learning the 17,000 Dwight David Eisenhower Coin and Chronicles sets had sold out in 15 minutes.

Mint officials say they are investigating what caused the technical difficulties in order to fix them.

Here's what some collectors had to say on Coin World's Facebook page about trying to place orders Aug. 24::

Peter Psaltakis: The U.S. Mint website having problems? Unheard of!

Mike Welch: It took me 25 minutes to place my order. Or at least I think I placed an order. Waiting on e-mail confirmation.

Bill Williams: Took almost 25 minutes to place my order. This was worst than the Eisenhower purchase which took 5 minutes.

Carla Miller: What a stinking joke!!

Larry Shink: What an operation!

Michael Bruni: ugh.....again? What gives? The mintage is 90,000. Everyone who wants one will get one ...

Roy Clevenger: Same scam, different day. I'm sure the ghouls from HSN got their thousands no problem.

Chris Hale: No problems this time for me, but I completed my order after 2 p.m. EDT. I was shut out for the IKE set.

Bret Williamson: Maybe the mint should invest more of their profits into their servers, what a joke.

More from CoinWorld.com:

Why the modern coin grading third-party-graded market is growing

Federal government to return millions of dollars in Liberty Dollar seized by authorities in 2007

$75 bingo hall purchase yields 1893 Barber Dime obverse die cap with full brockage of obverse and reverse

Part of the 1.3 million Anglo-Saxon coin hoard discovered in 2014 is going on display: Coin World Buzz



Should collectors keep coins in original packaging?

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!