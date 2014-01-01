Top 10: Mint sells more than 235,000 West Point sets

The obverse of an Enhanced Uncirculated American Eagle silver dollar from the 2013 West Point Two-Coin Silver set as photographed during a June 2013 visit to the West Point Mint by Coin World.

More than 235,000 of the 2013 American Eagle West Point Two-Coin Silver sets were sold during the nearly month-long sales period in the summer of 2013.

Sales opened at 5 p.m. Eastern Time May 9 and closed at 5 p.m. June 6. The sets were produced to order.

The United States Mint’s Dec. 23 revised though still unaudited sales report for the sets indicate 235,332 of the two-coin sets were sold. That figure is a 45,621-set drop from the June 6 closing sales figure of 281,301 sets.

The difference in the (also unaudited) closing sales total for June 6 and the figure released Oct. 25 was the result of customer returns and order cancellations. The cancellations were the combined result of customers canceling orders before shipment from the Mint and the Mint canceling orders because customer credit cards registered for payment had expired.

The two-coin set was issued to mark the West Point Mint’s 75th anniversary as a Mint facility.

The two-coin set contains an Enhanced Uncirculated 2013-W American Eagle silver dollar and a Reverse Proof 2013-W American Eagle silver dollar. Each .999 fine silver coin, with a legal tender face value of one dollar, was available only in the two-coin set.

The sets were sold for $139.95 each.

Audited, final sales figures are almost always lower than the “final” sales number released immediately after a program’s close, because of returns and canceled orders.

Multiple finishes

The Enhanced Uncirculated 2013-W American Eagle silver dollar has multiple finishes on different elements of its design, resulting in a distinctive look for a coin struck by the U.S. Mint.

The fields on the Enhanced Uncirculated coin’s obverse and reverse have a light frosted finish.

Each side of the American Eagle coin also has two other finishes.

On the obverse of the coin, a brilliant polished finish was executed on the mountains, what would be the red stripes and blue field of the United States flag, the date and Liberty’s sandals. The remaining elements and lettering on the obverse have the Mint’s standard heavy frosted finish.

On the reverse, the ribbon in the eagle’s beak, alternate stripes in the shield, the arrows and the oak branch all have a brilliant polished finish. The lettering and other design elements on the reverse have the heavy frosted finish.

On the Reverse Proof 2013-W American Eagle silver dollar in the set, elements bear finishes opposite those of a regular Proof coin. A regular Proof coin’s frosted devices contrast with polished, mirrored fields. The Reverse Proof coin pairs polished devices with frosted fields. ¦