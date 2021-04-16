Mint seeks to reopen telephone ordering, in the process of training

When the U.S. Mint may begin again taking orders for numismatic products by telephone is yet to be determined.

U.S. Mint officials are still determining when the Mint will again accept telephone orders for the its numismatic products, after that ordering avenue was suspended more than a year ago at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reopening telephone sales will be a welcome relief to U.S. Mint customers who don’t have access to a computer to place orders online.

Since the suspension of telephone ordering circa March 13, 2020, ordering numismatic products is done strictly through the Mint’s website at www.usmint.gov.

“We are in the process of training customer service representatives on newly acquired equipment to ensure we can conduct secure order processing,” Mint spokesman Michael White said via email March 22.

“We will announce when the call center is fully operational and can resume taking orders by phone.”

The telephone ordering up to the time of suspension was being handled by PSF Web in Plano Texas. PSF Web also operated the order fulfillment warehouse in Memphis, Tennessee, under the same 10-year contract signed in 2014. PSF Web also operates the Mint’s website.

In June 2020, White said, “We’re not currently taking orders via customer care representatives because they are working from home and so are not in a secure environment to handle credit card data.”

Since March 2020, most of the Mint’s employees at Mint headquarters in Washington, D.C., have been working remotely.

