Mint seeks input on future youth-sports quarter dollars

Since quarter dollars from 2027 through 2030 will feature youth sports in the United States, the U.S. Mint is surveying the public for favorite youth sports.

The United States Mint is seeking input from collectors and the general public concerning design suggestions for a mandated four-year circulating quarter dollar program to start in 2027 bearing reverse designs highlighting youth sports played in the United States.

In 2025, the final issues of the four-year, 20-coin American Woman Quarters Program are being released. Quarter dollars for 2026 will celebrate the nation’s semiquincentennial.

In accordance with the Public Law 116 - 330: Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020, Section 4, the U.S. Mint is now contemplating designs related to youth sports for 2027, 2028, 2029 and 2030.

In a survey at https://www.usmint.gov/coins/coin-programs/youth-sports/, the Mint lists multiple sports as possible candidates, invites respondents to gauge the appeal of each, and provides a field at the end where additional sports can be suggested.

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“Participation is voluntary and should take approximately 3 minutes to complete,” according to the Mint’s narrative. “This survey will help the United States Mint understand how it can diversify its product offerings. According to the Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995, no persons are required to respond to a collection of information unless it displays a valid OMB number. The OMB control number for this information collection is 1525-0012-0066.”

The bureau developed the list of 58 sports through the Design Selection Process for Youth Sports Quarters, in collaboration with the United States Mint Office of Design Management (ODM), The President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition (PCSFN), and the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (ODPHP), according to information found at the site.

The list is not intended to represent every sport in the United States.

Among the sports listed are flag football, American football, ice hockey, lacrosse, volleyball and synchronized swimming. Others listed include skiing, skateboarding, water polo, taekwondo, wrestling, dodgeball, gymnastics, racquetball, soccer, kayaking, speed skating, golf and swimming.

Survey participants have the opportunity to sign up for updates and alerts regarding the youth sports selected, coin designs, on sale dates, special offers and more.

Since quarter dollars from 2027 through 2030 will feature youth sports in the United States, the U.S. Mint is surveying the public for favorite youth sports.

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