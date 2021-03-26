Mint seeks ideas for about 20 quarter issues honoring historic women

Queen Isabella of Spain was the first real woman to appear on a U.S. coin, an 1893 commemorative quarter dollar, with Susan B. Anthony recognized in 1979, becoming the first woman depicted on a circulating U.S. coin.

A call was issued March 25 by the United States Mint for recommendations of prominent American women to be recognized on the reverses of quarter dollars from 2022 to 2025 inclusive, under provisions of the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020, Public Law 116-330.

Public Law 116-330 provides for the production and circulation of up to five quarter dollars in each of the four years, with each design “emblematic of the accomplishments and contributions of one prominent woman of the United States, according to the Mint’s March 25 solicitation posted on the Federal Register. “The contributions may come from a wide spectrum of accomplishments and fields, including, but not limited to, suffrage, civil rights, abolition, government, humanities, science, space, and arts.”

Persons interested in recommending potential candidates for design recognition may submit their selections for consideration via mail to United States Mint, 801 9th Street NW, Washington, DC 20220; or email womenonquarters@usmint.treas.gov.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or her designee will select proposed designs “after soliciting recommendations from the general public, and in consultation with the Smithsonian Institution’s American Women’s History Initiative, the National Women’s History Museum, and the Bipartisan Women’s Caucus.

“As the Act requires that the designs may not feature any living person, all of the women honored must be deceased,” according to the Mint’s announcement.

Design review

Any proposed designs would have to reviewed by both the Commission of Fine Arts and the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee with recommendations from each panel then forwarded to the Treasury secretary.

It has not been announced whether proposed designs will be rendered by members of the U.S. Mint’s engraving staff and outside Artistic Infusion Program artists, or chosen through a public design competition.

Whatever designs are approved by the Treasury secretary will be sculpted by members of the Mint’s engraving staff.

The quarter dollars will be issued in copper-nickel clad and .999 fine silver compositions, and in different finishes to include Proof and Uncirculated for numismatic products. The silver versions of the quarter dollars will include 3-inch 5-ounce .999 fine silver coins in both a bullion issue and an Uncirculated numismatic edition.

The series was authorized after passage in late December 2020 of H.R. 1923 in the last Congress, which is one of the largest coin-related bills approved in decades. In addition to the Women’s quarter dollars, the legislation authorizes:

➤ Up to five reverse designs for quarter dollars celebrating the Semiquincentennial, with one of the designs to depict women. Additionally, all circulating coins (cent, 5-cent coin, dime, half dollar and dollar) will have a redesign of reverse and obverse for the 250th anniversary (2026).

➤ Up to five reverse designs of youth sports on quarter dollars and one reverse design of Paralympic sports on half dollar annually (2027 to 2030).

➤ The U.S. Mint to design and strike the U.S. Olympic medals.

