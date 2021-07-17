Mint seeks customer comments on surveys

The U.S. Mint is seeking comments from its customers and the general public concerning its customer satisfaction surveys, opinion surveys, focus group interviews, web usability studies and intercept surveys.

The solicitation notice was posted online July 7 in the Federal Register.

The Mint seeks the information to “assess acceptance of, the potential demand for, and barriers to acceptance/increased demand for United States Mint products, and to determine the level of satisfaction of United States Mint customers and the general public.

The estimated number of annual respondents to surveys is 48,936.

Comments submitted in response to the Mint’s notice will be summarized or included in the request for Office of Management and Budget approval.

Requests for additional information or copies of the information collection package should be directed to Leslie Schwager, Market Research Specialist, Sales and Marketing Directorate, at the United States Mint, 801 9th Street NW, Washington, DC 20220; by telephone to her at 202-354–7291, or to her email: Leslie.Schwager@usmint.treas.gov.

