Mint seeks comments on its survey methods

The U.S. Mint posted notice on the Federal Register seeking public input on its current methods of gathering customer satisfaction information.

Tom Jurkowsky, director of the U.S. Mint’s Office of Corporate Communications, said Dec. 31 the solicitation for public comment is a requisite for obtaining approval through the Office of Management and Budget to continue quarterly customer satisfaction surveys and focus groups.

The deadline for submitting comments is Feb. 3.

The U.S. Mint currently contracts with the firm National Analysts to conduct surveys on customer satisfaction concerning existing products, potential future products, the manner in which the products are delivered, and the potential for increased customer demand.

Surveys are often conducted with Mint customers who have ordered products in the past and are likely to do so in the future.

Participation in the surveys of target customers is through random selection, which is often solicited through pop-up requests when customers place an order online at www.usmint.gov. Customers have the option to accept or decline the invitation for the customer feedback surveys.

The U.S. Mint estimates at 3,000 the number of U.S. Mint customers combined who choose to accept the invitations to participate in customer satisfaction surveys.

Full details on the U.S. Mint customer feedback solicitation can be found online at https://federal?register.gov/a/2013-28487.

The notice is named “Currently Approved Information Collection: Comment Request for Customer Satisfaction and Opinion Surveys and Focus Group Interviews.” ¦