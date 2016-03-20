Mint seeks Coinage Advisory Committee members

Design sketches courtesy of U.S. Mint; background postcard courtesy of Boston Public Library.

Among duties of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee are reviewing and recommending designs for U.S. coins and medals. Illustrated are designs recommended March 15 by the CCAC for the 2017 Boys Town Centennial $5 gold coin.

The United States Mint issued a call March 16 for applicants to file for Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee membership, to fill two upcoming vacancies on the 11-member panel.

The four-year terms of Robert Hoge and Jeanne Stevens-Sollman expire at the end of March. Hoge, who has served as a curator at the American Numismatic Society and American Numismatic Association, was appointed based on being specially qualified in numismatic curation. Stevens-Sollman is a professional artist and sculptor who was appointed to represent the interests of the public.

Notice of the request for CCAC applications is posted in the Federal Register. The application deadline is April 1.

Connect with Coin World:

Know your U.S. coins? Take our quiz and find out



According to the CCAC applications request, any member of the public wishing to be considered for participation on the CCAC should submit a resume and cover letter describing his or her reasons for seeking and qualifications for membership, by email to , by fax to 202-756-6525, or by mail to the United States Mint, 801 Ninth Street NW., Washington, DC 20220, Attn: Greg Weinman. Submissions must be postmarked no later than Friday, April 1, 2016. According to the CCAC applications request, any member of the public wishing to be considered for participation on the CCAC should submit a resume and cover letter describing his or her reasons for seeking and qualifications for membership, by email to info@ccac.gov by fax to 202-756-6525, or by mail to the United States Mint, 801 Ninth Street NW., Washington, DC 20220, Attn: Greg Weinman. Submissions must be postmarked no later than Friday, April 1, 2016.

Included with the request is this:

Notice Concerning Delivery of First-Class and Priority Mail: First-class mail to the United States Mint is put through an irradiation process to protect against biological contamination. Support materials put through this process may suffer irreversible damage.

The notice encourages applicants to consider using alternate delivery services, especially when sending time-sensitive material.

For Further Information Contact: William Norton, United States Mint Liaison to the CCAC, 801 Ninth Street NW, Washington, DC 20220; or call 202-354-7458.