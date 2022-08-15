Mint seeks applicants to fill CCAC openings

Applicants are sought to fill several upcoming vacancies on the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

The U.S. Mint is soliciting nominations for two positions whose occupants’ four-year terms are expiring on the 11-member Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

Notices are posted online at FederalRegister.gov.

Members of the CCAC recommend proposed coin and medal designs to the Treasury secretary for final approval. The advisory panel also considers proposed themes for U.S. commemorative coins.

The four-year terms of Mary Lannin, representing the interests of the general public, and of sculptor Robin R. Salmon, qualified to serve because of her experience in the medallic arts or sculpture, are expiring.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has the authority to reappoint members whose terms are expiring, and those whose terms are expiring may continue to serve an additional six months beyond the expiration of their four-year term if necessary.

Deadlines set

The deadline to email submissions for the general public representative is no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Sept. 2, and for the specialist in medallic arts or sculpture is no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Sept. 5.

Any member of the public wishing to be considered for appointment to the CCAC should submit a resume and cover letter designating the position you are interested in and describing your qualifications for membership, by email to info@ccac.gov, Attn: Jennifer Warren.

Lannin, a journalist and coin collector, was first nominated to the CCAC in 2014 by the then House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. Lannin was reappointed in 2018.

Salmon, appointed to the CCAC in 2018, is vice president of Art and Historical Collections and curator of sculpture at Brookgreen Gardens in South Carolina.

The term of Samuel H. Gill, a truck transportation, logistics and technology expert who has had his own successful consulting firm for over 20 years and was appointed in 2018 to serve the interests of the general public, is also expiring in 2022.

The U.S. Mint is also currently sifting through previously submitted applications for the position on the CCAC currently occupied by Dr. Dean J. Kotlowski, a 2018 nominee specially qualified in American history.

