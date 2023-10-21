Mint seeks applicants for CCAC seat opening in 2024

  • By Paul Gilkes , Coin World

  • Published: Oct 21, 2023, 11 AM
The U.S. Mint is seeking applicants for a 2024 vacancy on the 11-member Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

Image courtesy of the United States Mint.

Applicants specially qualified in numismatics are being sought by the U.S. Mint to fill a scheduled vacancy in 2024 on the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

The Mint’s call for applicants was published online Oct. 14 via the Federal Register. The scheduled vacancy on the 11-member advisory panel for U.S. coins and medals is for the seat currently held by numismatic publisher and author Dennis Tucker, publisher for Whitman Publishing LLC.

Tucker was sworn in for his first of two four-year terms on March 15, 2016.

Instructions for applying for CCAC membership can be found online at https://www.federalregister.gov.

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