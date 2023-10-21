Mint seeks applicants for CCAC seat opening in 2024
- Published: Oct 21, 2023, 11 AM
Applicants specially qualified in numismatics are being sought by the U.S. Mint to fill a scheduled vacancy in 2024 on the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.
The Mint’s call for applicants was published online Oct. 14 via the Federal Register. The scheduled vacancy on the 11-member advisory panel for U.S. coins and medals is for the seat currently held by numismatic publisher and author Dennis Tucker, publisher for Whitman Publishing LLC.
Tucker was sworn in for his first of two four-year terms on March 15, 2016.
Instructions for applying for CCAC membership can be found online at https://www.federalregister.gov.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on X (Twitter)
Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles
Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.
Community Comments
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio