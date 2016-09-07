Mint schedules numismatic forum in October

U.S. Mint Principal Deputy Director Rhett Jeppson has scheduled an invitation-only numismatic forum for Oct. 13 in Philadelphia. The specific location for the forum has not yet been announced.

The following news release was issued by the U.S. Mint:

The United States Mint is holding a one-day Numismatic Forum on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, in Philadelphia, Pa.

The purpose of this meeting is to gather individual members of stakeholder organizations to share perspectives on the past, present, and future of the numismatic hobby. In anticipation of the Mint’s 225th anniversary in 2017, the Forum will discuss the future of the Mint and the numismatic environment as a whole.

“It seems only appropriate that, while we as a bureau are celebrating our history, the Mint is also looking for ways to improve the way we engage our customers and invigorate our relevance into the future,” said United States Mint Principal Deputy Director Rhett Jeppson.

Those interested in attending should submit requests to USMintNumismaticForum@usmint.treas.gov by no later than Sept. 15, 2016. Individual requests to attend should include the person’s affiliation (e.g., hobbyist, coin dealer, coin grader, etc.). Seating is limited and submitting a request does not guarantee admission. Attendance will be at the cost of the participant. Detailed information will be provided to confirmed attendees. For those unable to attend or who do not receive an invitation, any formal presentations made by the Mint during the forum will be made available online as soon as practicable after the event.