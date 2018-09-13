The U.S. Mint has scheduled Nov. 15 for the official release ceremony for the 2018 Block Island National Wildlife Refuge quarter dollar in Rhode Island.

The United States Mint has scheduled the official launch ceremony for the 2018 Block Island National Wildlife Refuge quarter dollar for Nov. 15.

The coin — the fifth and final 2018 release and 45th of 56 in the America the Beautiful Quarters Program — is set to be released into general circulation through the Federal Reserve on Nov. 13.

The Nov. 15 launch ceremony is set for 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time at the refuge, located at 50 Bend Road, in Charlestown, Rhode Island. Following the ceremony, those in attendance will be able to exchange cash for $10 face value rolls of 2018-P Uncirculated circulation quater dollars.

The U.S. Mint is still finalizing selection of a bank to sponsor the quarter dollar release.

From 5 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14, the Mint will host a collector forum inside the Block Island National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, at the refuge address, to outline current and future programs and receive input from those participating.

The reverse of the Block Island National Wildlife Refuge quarter dollar was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Artist Chris Costello and sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Phebe Hemphill. The design depicts a black-crowned night-heron flying over a view from the beach at Cow Cove looking towards Sandy Point. The North Light lighthouse is seen in the background.

