Mint’s final 2020 products to be available in December

Release dates for the U.S. Mint’s final numismatic product issues of 2020 are now on the bureau’s schedule.

Products to be issued comprise:

➤ Dec. 4 — George Bush Presidential dollars in 25-coin rolls, 100-coin bags or 250-coin boxes of circulation-quality coins, from either the Denver or Philadelphia Mint; rolls are priced at $34.50, bags at $117.50 each, and boxes are priced at $289.75.

➤ Dec. 7 — 2020-P Uncirculated Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve 5-ounce silver quarter dollar, maximum release of 13,750 coins, $229.

➤ Dec. 10 — 2020-S Limited Edition Silver Proof set, maximum release 50,000 sets, $201; the set contains in .999 fine silver the Roosevelt dime, five 2020-S America the Beautiful quarter dollars, Kennedy half dollar and American Eagle silver dollar, all struck at the San Francisco Mint with the S Mint mark.

➤ Dec. 14 — American Innovation, Maryland, dollar, 25-coin rolls, $34.50, 100-coin bags, $117.50.

➤ Dec. 21 — 2020 Presidential $1 Coin & First Spouse Medal set – George H.W. Bush, pricing unavailable.

➤ Dec. 30, Reverse Proof 2020-S American Innovation, Maryland, dollar, $11.50, mintage limit of 50,000, household ordering limit of five coins.

No 2020 American Liberty gold coin or silver medal was offered. The Mint issued American Liberty gold coins in 2015, 2017 and 2019, and has designs for a 2021 edition.

