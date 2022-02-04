Mint reveals prices of American Women quarter products

Price increases are in effect for bags, rolls, and sets containing the 2022 quarter dollars, the first in the new American Women program.

The United States Mint announced pricing Feb. 2 for numismatic products containing one or more 2022 American Women quarter dollars.

Pricing is increased compared to 2020 and 2021 prices for similarly packaged products.

2022 products include the first five American Women quarter dollars, recognizing Maya Angelou, Dr. Sally Ride, Wilma Mankiller, Nina Otero-Warren and Anna May Wong.

In 2021, the U.S. Mint issued only two quarter dollars — the final coin in the America the Beautiful quarter dollar series and the one-year Gen. George Washington Crossing the Delaware quarter dollar.

The 100-coin bags of circulation quality 2022 quarter dollars from either the Denver Mint or Philadelphia Mint will cost $40 in 2022 compared to $34.95 in 2020. A two-roll set of 40 coins each, of any of the five 2022 quarter dollars, from the Denver or Philadelphia Mint is $36 compared to $34.50 for 2021 coins and $34.95 for the 2020 coins.

A three-roll 2022 set, including circulation quality coins struck at the San Francisco Mint, will cost $54, compared to $49.25 in 2021 and $46.95 in 2020.

A holiday ornament containing any of the 2022 quarter dollars from the Philadelphia Mint is $30.95, up from the versions offered in 2021 at $27.95 and $29.95, the same prices as were charged in 2020.

The five-coin copper-nickel clad 2022-S American Women quarters Proof set is priced at $21, compared to $18.50 for the five-coin America the Beautiful clad quarter dollar set in 2020. The five-coin 2022-S .999 fine silver quarters Proof set is offered at $73, compared to $60 for the five-coin 2020-S silver quarters Proof set.

