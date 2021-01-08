Mint reveals prices for currently available products

The United States Mint shows price increases for specific 2018-, 2019- and 2020-dated numismatic products still in the bureau’s inventory, along with pricing for just-released 2021 items.

The pricing schedule was posted on the Federal Register.

➤ United States Mint Birth Coin set (2018, 2020 or 2021), $25.

➤ United States Mint Happy Birthday Coin set (2019, 2020 or 2021), $25.

➤ 2019 United States Mint Uncirculated Coin set, $25.25.

➤ 2019 United States Mint Native American $1 25-Coin Roll (Philadelphia or Denver), $34.50 each.

➤ 2019 United States Mint Kennedy Half-Dollar Two-Roll set (P and D), $34.50.

➤ 2019 United States Mint Kennedy Half Dollar 200-Coin Bag (P and D), $147.

➤ 2019 United States Mint American Innovation $1 25-Coin Roll: Georgia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or Delaware (P and D), $34.50 each.

➤ 2019 United States Mint Proof set, $32.

➤ 2019 United States Mint American Innovation $1 100-Coin Bag: Georgia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or Delaware (P or D), $117.50 per bag.

➤ 2019 United States Mint American Innovation $1 Reverse Proof Coin: Georgia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or Delaware, $11.50 each.

➤ 2019 United States Mint American Innovation $1 Coin Proof set, $24.

➤ 2019 United States Mint America the Beautiful Quarters, River of No Return Wilderness Three-Roll set (P, D, and San Francisco), $49.25.

➤ 2019 United States Mint America the Beautiful Quarters, River of No Return Wilderness 40-Coin Roll (S), $19.75.

➤ 2019 United States Mint America the Beautiful Quarters, River of No Return Wilderness Two-Roll set (P and D), $34.50.

➤ 2019 United States Mint America the Beautiful Quarters Proof set, $18.50.

➤ United States Mint America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin set (P, D and S): (2019) Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, American Memorial Park, or Lowell National Park; (2018) Block Island National Wildlife Refuge, Cumberland Island National Seashore, Voyageurs National Park, or Apostles Islands National Lakeshore, $11.50 per set.

➤ 2019 United States Mint America the Beautiful Quarters Circulating Coin set, $10.

➤ 2019 United States Mint America the Beautiful Quarters, Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, 100-Coin Bag (P, D, or S), $36.75.

➤ 2018 United States Mint American Innovation $1 25-Coin Roll (P or D), $34.50.

➤ 2018 United States Mint American Innovation $1 100- Coin Bag (P or D), $117.50.

➤ 2018 United States Mint American Innovation $1 Proof Coin, $11.50.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter