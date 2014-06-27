Mint reveals more 2014 half dollar pricing

Among the four coins in the four-coin 2014 50th Anniversary Kennedy Half Dollar Silver Coin Collection set is a regular Proof piece from the Philadelphia Mint.

The United States Mint has revealed new ordering details and pricing for the 50th Anniversary 2014 Kennedy half dollars.

A notice was posted June 24 in the Federal Register announcing a price of $99.95 for the four-coin 2014 50th Anniversary Kennedy Half Dollar Silver Coin Collection set containing four .900 fine silver half dollars struck with different finishes at four different Mints. A launch date has not yet been announced.

Collectors will be able to place orders with the Mint for the Proof 1964–2014-W Kennedy 50th Anniversary gold half dollar beginning at noon ET Aug. 5.

Orders will be taken online as well as by telephone at 800-872-6468. Pricing will be announced close to the launch date, since the coins contain approximately 0.75 ounce of .9999 fine gold and the Mint bases its pricing on the market price of gold.

The coins will also be offered by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time, 11 a.m. Central Time, Aug. 5 at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money, through Aug. 8, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill.

Program details

The silver four-coin set contains a regular Proof coin struck at the Philadelphia Mint, a Reverse Proof coin struck at the West Point Mint, an Enhanced Uncirculated coin struck at the San Francisco Mint and an Uncirculated coin struck at the Denver Mint. These four silver half dollars will be available only in the set, according to U.S. Mint officials. Each coin will bear the Mint mark of the Mint of origin.

At noon Eastern Time July 24, the U.S. Mint will launch sales for the two-coin 2014 50th Anniversary Kennedy Half Dollar Uncirculated Coin set for $9.95 per set.

The two-coin set will contain one Uncirculated-quality copper-nickel clad 2014-P Kennedy half dollar struck at the Philadelphia Mint and one Uncirculated-quality copper-nickel clad 2014-D Kennedy half dollar struck at the Denver Mint. The two coins will be available only in the set.

The obverse of gold, silver and copper-nickel clad 50th Anniversary Kennedy half dollars all will feature U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Gilroy Roberts’ original 1963 sculpt of President John F. Kennedy that appeared on the Kennedy half dollar as introduced in 1964. The portrait has been modified over the years, including the lowering of its relief.

Roberts created his original 1964 design shortly after Kennedy’s Nov. 22, 1963, assassination.

The silver and copper-nickel clad 50th Anniversary coins bear the single date 2014, while the Proof gold coin is dual-dated 1964–2014.

As of June 25, U.S. Mint officials have not disclosed if any household ordering limits or restrictions will be in place for any of the products, including those sold at the ANA World’s Fair of Money.

Legal authority for gold coin

United States Mint officials state that legal authority to strike a gold version of the Kennedy half dollar is found in a provision in the U.S. Code.

Tom Jurkowsky, director of the U.S. Mint’s Office of Corporate Communications, said via email June 18 that “the statutory authority for us to produce gold Kennedy half dollars is 31 U.S.C. § 5112(i)(4)(C).”

The United States Code citation reads: “(C) The Secretary may continue to mint and issue coins in accordance with the specifications contained in paragraphs (7), (8), (9), and (10) of subsection (a) and paragraph (1)(A) of this subsection at the same time the Secretary is minting and issuing other bullion and proof gold coins under this subsection in accordance with such program procedures and coin specifications, designs, varieties, quantities, denominations, and inscriptions as the Secretary, in the Secretary’s discretion, may prescribe from time to time.”

Kennedy half dollars have been struck in three compositions to date, with the gold version adding a fourth composition.

Kennedy half dollars were struck in a 90 percent silver, 10 percent copper alloy for circulation only with the 1964 date (Proof versions in this alloy have been struck since 1992). The composition was switched to a silver-copper clad composition (40 percent silver) with the 1965 coins. A copper-nickel clad composition was introduced in 1971.

For more information, visit the U.S. Mint online.