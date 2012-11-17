Mint reveals 2013 quarter release dates

Release dates for the five 2013 quarter dollars to be issued as part of America the Beautiful Quarters Program through the Federal Reserve were announced Nov. 8 by the U.S. Mint.

The release dates reflect the day that each of the quarter dollars is scheduled to enter general circulation nationwide through the Federal Reserve Banks. The Mint is expected to conduct official launch ceremonies at the national park or historic site honored on the reverse of each coin, though possibly on dates separate from the Federal Reserve circulation releases.

Final designs, which require the approval of Treasury Secretary Timothy F. Geithner or his designated agent, have not yet been released. U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White said Nov. 8 it is expected the adopted designs are likely to be publicly released before the end of November.

The state for which the coins will be issued, their circulation release dates, the sites honored and dates of congressional recognition of the sites follow:

? Jan. 28, New Hampshire, White Mountain National Forest, May 16, 1918.

? April 1, Ohio, Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial, March 3, 1919.

? June 10, Nevada, Great Basin National Park, Jan. 24, 1922.

? Aug. 26, Maryland, Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine, March 3, 1925.

? Nov. 4, South Dakota, Mount Rushmore National Monument, March 3, 1925. ¦