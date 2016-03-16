Mint celebrates Proof 1997 platinum coin reverse

Mock-up-designs for the 2017-W platinum Proof American Eagle 20th Anniversary $100 coin pair the Portrait of Liberty obverse with Eagle Soaring Above America reverse. The reverse is illustrated sans the W Mint mark.

The last time the Eagle Soaring Above America reverse was paired with the Portrait of Liberty obverse for the platinum Proof American Eagle was 1997 when the series was first introduced.

The Eagle Soaring Above America reverse introduced on the Proof and bullion American Eagle platinum $100 coin in 1997 is being resurrected by the U.S. Mint for use on the reverse of the 20th anniversary Proof 2017-W platinum coin.

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Advisory Committee at its March 15 meeting recommended the 2017-W mock-up designs for the anniversary coin. The same designs are to be reviewed March 17 by the Commission of Fine Arts.

Designed by then U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Thomas D. Rogers Sr., the platinum coin's Eagle Soaring Above America reverse was used on both the Proof and bullion versions during the series' inaugural production year. Beginning in 1998, the Proof reverse design was changed annually according to selected topical themes. Rogers' design has continued in use for the reverse of the bullion version each year that version is produced.

The Portrait of Liberty obverse introduced in 1997, designed by then U.S. Mint Sculptor-EngraverJohn Mercanti, appears on all versions of platinum American Eagles.

