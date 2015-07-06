Mint resuming sales of 2015 Blue Ridge Parkway silver bullion
- Published: Jul 6, 2015, 9 AM
Beginning July 13 the United States Mint will resume sales of the 2015 Blue Ridge Parkway 3-inch silver bullion quarter dollars to authorized purchasers, the bureau announced July 6.
The Mint had temporarily suspended sales of the 5-ounce silver bullion quarter dollars on opening day of sales for the coins, June 22, to allow its quickly depleted inventory to be replenished.
On a related bullion note, the Mint's July 6 announcement also revealed it has no more inventory of 2014 American Eagle gold bullion coins. All its 2014 American Eagle 1-ounce, half-ounce, quarter-ounce and tenth-ounce gold coins are reported sold.
"All American Eagle Gold Bullion Coin orders placed today and for the rest of the year will be fulfilled with 2015-dated coins only," U.S. Mint officials said July 6.
