Mint resuming sales of 2015 Blue Ridge Parkway silver bullion

Sales will resume July 13 for the 2015 Blue Ridge Parkway 5-ounce silver bullion quarter dollars after being suspended for three weeks.

Beginning July 13 the United States Mint will resume sales of the 2015 Blue Ridge Parkway 3-inch silver bullion quarter dollars to authorized purchasers, the bureau announced July 6.

The Mint had temporarily suspended sales of the 5-ounce silver bullion quarter dollars on opening day of sales for the coins, June 22, to allow its quickly depleted inventory to be replenished.

On a related bullion note, the Mint's July 6 announcement also revealed it has no more inventory of 2014 American Eagle gold bullion coins. All its 2014 American Eagle 1-ounce, half-ounce, quarter-ounce and tenth-ounce gold coins are reported sold.

"All American Eagle Gold Bullion Coin orders placed today and for the rest of the year will be fulfilled with 2015-dated coins only," U.S. Mint officials said July 6.

More from CoinWorld.com:

Mint releases technical details for 2015-W American Liberty, High Relief gold coin

U.S. Standard .900 silvery alloy in coins may change under legislation

Neither 2015 Eisenhower Coin & Chronicles set nor American Liberty, High Relief gold $100 coin set for ANA release

British anti-slavery halfpenny token in Davisson’s auction

Truman sets and Jackie Kennedy gold coins: An update

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!