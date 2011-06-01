US Coins

Mint resumes production of America the Beautiful quarters

Combined circulating coin production at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints dropped 9 percent during July when compared to June’s output.

Lincoln cent output slipped 6.7 percent, Jefferson 5-cent coin production dipped 15.8 percent, dime production dropped 24.3 percent and Presidential dollar coin production was cut in half.

In contrast, quarter dollar production in July reached a combined total of 50.2 million coins from the two facilities, after no coins from the America the Beautiful quarter dollars program were struck at either location in June for circulation.

June was the second consecutive month that quarter dollars were not struck for circulation at the Philadelphia Mint.

The July quarter dollar output represents the end of Olympic National Park quarter production and the beginning of Vicksburg National Military Park quarter dollars.

Production for the first three of five America the Beautiful quarter dollars for 2011 has averaged just over 61 million coins per design.

According to the U.S. Mint’s production figures for June, the increases were registered for Lincoln cents, Roosevelt dimes, and Presidential dollars. Jefferson 5-cent coin production and Roosevelt dime output were down in June.

No circulation-quality Kennedy half dollars or Native American dollars were struck for circulation during the months of June or July. Both coins are only available directly from the Mint in roll and bag quantities. ¦

2011 Circulating Coin Production

 Jan. 1, 2011, through July 31, 2011

Mint

Cent

5-cent

Dime

Quarter dollar

Half Dollar

N.A. $1

Pres. $1

Total

Denver

1,462,940,000

328,320,000

474,000,000

117,400,000

1,700,000

18,060,000

111,860,000

2,514,280,000

Philadelphia

1,416,400,000

270,000,000

506,000,000

116,600,000

1,750,000

9,660,000

111,300,000

2,431,710,000

Total

2,879,340,000

598,320,000

980,000,000

234,000,000

3,450,000

27,720,000

223,160,000

4,945,990,000

June 1, 2011, through June 30, 2011

Mint

Cent

5-cent

Dime

Quarter dollar

Half Dollar

N.A. $1

Pres. $1

Total

Denver

269,200,000

78,480,000

103,500,000

0

0

0

22,540,000

473,720,000

Philadelphia

240,000,000

52,320,000

110,000,000

0

0

0

27,020,000

429,340,000

Total

509,200,000

130,800,000

213,500,000

0

0

0

49,560,000

903,060,000

July 1, 2011, through July 30, 2011

Mint

Cent

5-cent

Dime

Quarter dollar

Half Dollar

N.A. $1

Pres. $1

Total

Denver

210,000,000

51,360,000

81,000,000

25,200,000

0

0

14,280,000

381,840,000

Philadelphia

265,200,000

58,800,000

80,500,000

25,000,000

0

0

10,640,000

440,140,000

Total

475,200,000

110,160,000

161,500,000

50,200,000

0

0

24,920,000

821,980,000

