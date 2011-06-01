Mint resumes production of America the Beautiful quarters

Combined circulating coin production at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints dropped 9 percent during July when compared to June’s output.

Lincoln cent output slipped 6.7 percent, Jefferson 5-cent coin production dipped 15.8 percent, dime production dropped 24.3 percent and Presidential dollar coin production was cut in half.

In contrast, quarter dollar production in July reached a combined total of 50.2 million coins from the two facilities, after no coins from the America the Beautiful quarter dollars program were struck at either location in June for circulation.

June was the second consecutive month that quarter dollars were not struck for circulation at the Philadelphia Mint.

The July quarter dollar output represents the end of Olympic National Park quarter production and the beginning of Vicksburg National Military Park quarter dollars.

Production for the first three of five America the Beautiful quarter dollars for 2011 has averaged just over 61 million coins per design.

According to the U.S. Mint’s production figures for June, the increases were registered for Lincoln cents, Roosevelt dimes, and Presidential dollars. Jefferson 5-cent coin production and Roosevelt dime output were down in June.

No circulation-quality Kennedy half dollars or Native American dollars were struck for circulation during the months of June or July. Both coins are only available directly from the Mint in roll and bag quantities. ¦