Mint reports first day 2020-W American Eagle dollar sales

First-day sales July 8 for the Uncirculated 2020-W American Eagle silver dollar totaled 98,682 coins.

The coins are being offered at $54 per coin without mintage limits or household order limits.

With the commencement of sales of the Uncirculated 2020-W American Eagle silver dollar, sales of the Uncirculated 2019-W American Eagle silver dollar are closed.

The 2019-W coins went on sale May 29, 2019, at $46.95 and remained at that price until sales closed.

As of the July 5, 2020, Mint sales report, 138,161 Uncirculated 2019-W silver coins were sold.

The U.S. Mint did not introduce the silver American Eagle with an Uncirculated finish until the 2006 calendar year, 20 years after the silver American Eagle series’ Proof and bullion versions were introduced.

Before 2006, the Mint considered the bullion coins to have an Uncirculated finish.

The numismatic Uncirculated coins, according to the U.S. Mint’s website, “Are hand-loaded into the coining press and struck on specially burnished blanks, yet have a soft, matte-like finish appearance.”

The finish differs slightly between the bullion and Uncirculated versions of the coins.

Now, in addition to the Proof, Uncirculated and bullion surfaces, American Eagle silver dollars are produced in two more finishes — Reverse Proof, and Enhanced Reverse Proof — and from multiple facilities.

