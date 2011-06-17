Mint reports few problems with Yosemite 5-ounce coin

The Uncirculated 2010-P Yosemite National Park 5-ounce silver coin went on sale by the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Daylight Time June 9.

The Uncirculated 2010-P Yosemite National Park 5-ounce silver coin went on sale at noon Eastern Daylight Time June 9, with 27,000 coins maximum available to interested collectors.

Orders were limited to one coin per household. The sale price is $279.95, the same price charged for the first two numismatic versions of the 2010-P 5-ounce silver America the Beautiful quarter dollars representing Hot Springs National Park and Yellowstone National Park.

U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White said June 9 that “though [the Mint website operated] a little slower than normal at noon when the product first went on sale, there were no significant system issues, with customers able to get online fairly easily within the first 15 minutes of sale.”

As of 3 p.m., sales reached 10,300 coins, White said.

To order the coins or for more information, visit the Mint’s website at www.usmint.gov, or call its contracted order fulfillment center in Indiana at (800) 872-6468.

The U.S. Mint is accepting orders above the number to exhaust the 27,000 maximum mintage, just in case orders are canceled for any reason. Customers whose orders are placed beyond the limit of the maximum mintage will be placed on a waiting list and filled in the order in which they are placed as other orders are canceled.

The 5-ounce silver coins are authorized under the same legislation that authorized the 56-coin America the Beautiful Quarters Program. The program calls for the issuance of coins bearing reverse designs honoring national parks or historic sites in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and the five U.S. territories. The coins are being released in the order in which the national park or historic site was first congressionally recognized.

While the enabling act calls for the issuance of a 5-ounce .999 fine silver bullion version, the U.S. Mint, at the discretion of the Treasury secretary, is also issuing a numismatic version.

Both versions are being struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The bullion coin bears no Mint mark, while the collector coin bears the P Mint mark. Both versions are struck on the same planchets supplied by Sunshine Minting from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, except that the numismatic versions receive a post-strike finish.

Previous 2010-P sellouts

The 2010-P Hot Springs National Park 5-ounce silver coin went on sale April 28, and was reported a sellout by the U.S. Mint on May 19. The 2010-P Yellowstone National Park 5-ounce silver coin went on sale May 17, and was reported a sellout by the U.S. Mint on June 1. ¦