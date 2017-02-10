Mint releases pricing for Boys Town commemoratives

The obverse of the 2017 Boys Town Centennial copper-nickel clad half dollar illustrates the iconic 1940s pylon representing what would become Boys Town. Shown is the Uncirculated version struck at the Denver Mint with the D Mint mark.

The maximum mintage combined for the copper-nickel clad half dollar is 300,000 coins. Shown is the Proof version being struck at the San Francisco Mint.

The combined mintage for the Proof and Uncirculated 2017-P Boys Town Centennial silver dollars is 350,000 coins. The Uncirculated coin is shown.

The Proof, shown, and Uncirculated versions of the 2017-P Boys Town Centrnnial silver dollars are being struck at the Philadelphia Mint.

The Uncirculated versions is also being struck at the West Point Mint with the W Mint mark.

Just 50,000 of the gold half eagles will be offered combined in Proof and Uncirculated versions.

Collectors will be able to begin placing orders at noon ET March 9 for the 2017 Boys Town Centennial commemorative coins.

Authorized under Public Law 144-30, the coin program calls for the production and issuance in Proof and Uncirculated versions combined of 50,000 gold $5 half eagles, 350,000 silver dollars and 300,000 copper nickel clad half dollars.

The gold coins are being struck at the West Point Mint with the W Mint mark and the silver dollars at the Philadelphia Mint with the P Mint mark. The Proof copper-nickel-clad half dollar is being struck at the San Francisco Mint with the S Mint mark and the Uncirculated version at the Denver Mint with the D Mint mark.

Surcharges of $35 for each gold coin will be added to the purchase price, with a $10 surcharge for each silver dollar and $5 for each copper-nickel clad half dollar. The net surcharges, after the U.S. Mint has recouped all of its production and associated costs, will be paid to Boys Town to carry out its mission of caring for and assisting children and families in underserved communities across the United States.

During the first 30 days of sales, the commemorative coins will be offered at discounted introductory prices, after which the price will increase to regular issue prices. Pricing for the gold coins are premised on the price of precious metals and will be announced closer to the release date. Pricing for the gold coins will be based on the U.S. Mint's 2016 Pricing of Numismatic and Commemorative Gold and Platinum Products Grid.

The products offered comprise, with introductory prices listed first, followed by the regular issue prices;

??Single 2017-P Proof silver dollar, $47.95/$52.95

??Single 2017-P Uncirculated silver dollar, $46.95/$51.95

??Single 2017-S Proof copper-nickel-clad half dollar, $21.95/$26.95

??Single 2017-D Uncirculated copper-nickel clad half dollar, $20.95/$25.95

??Three-coin Proof set. Details have not been released on pricing nor on product limits.

Coin designs

The gold coin’s obverse features a portrait of Father Flanagan. Inscriptions are BOYS TOWN CENTENNIAL, IN GOD WE TRUST, FR. EDWARD FLANAGAN, LIBERTY, and 2017. The obverse was designed by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Donna Weaver and sculptured by Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II.

The gold coin reverse depicts an outstretched hand holding a young oak tree growing from an acorn. As stated in the idiom “Mighty oaks from little acorns grow,” this design represents the potential of each child helped by Boys Town to grow into a productive, complete adult. Inscriptions are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, THE WORK WILL CONTINUE, FIVE DOLLARS, and E PLURIBUS UNUM.

The reverse was also designed by Weaver and sculptured by Mint Sculptor-Engraver Jim Licaretz.

The silver dollar’s obverse depicts a young girl sitting alone and gazing upward into the branches of an oak tree looking for help.The empty space around the girl is deliberate and meant to show the child’s sense of loneliness, isolation, and helplessness. Inscriptions are BOYS TOWN, “When you help a child today...,” IN GOD WE TRUST, LIBERTY, and 1917–2017.

The obverse was designed by AIP artist Emily Damstra and sculptured by Mint Sculptor-Engraver Joseph F. Menna.

The coin’s reverse depicts an oak tree offering shelter and a sense of belonging to the family holding hands below it, which includes the girl from the obverse. Inscriptions are “…you write the history of tomorrow,” UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ONE DOLLAR, and E PLURIBUS UNUM.

The reverse was also designed by Damstra and sculptured by Menna.

The half dollar obverse depicts an older brother holding the hand of his younger brother in 1917. They walk toward Father Flanagan’s Boys Home and the 1940s pylon representing what would become Boys Town. Inscriptions are BOYS TOWN, 1917, 2017, IN GOD WE TRUST, LIBERTY, and SAVING CHILDREN. The obverse was designed by AIP artist Chris Costello and sculptured by Mint Sculptor-Engraver Renata Gordon.

The coin’s reverse depicts a present-day Boys Town neighborhood of homes where children are schooled and nurtured by caring families. Out of these homes come young adults who graduate from high school and the Boys Town program. Inscriptions are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, E PLURIBUS UNUM, HEALING FAMILIES, and HALF DOLLAR. The reverse was also designed by Costello and sculptured by Mint Sculptor-Engraver Phebe Hemphill.