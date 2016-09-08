How much will the 30th anniversary silver Eagle cost?

The Proof 2016-W American Eagle silver dollar is a product of the series' 30th anniversary celebration.

The 30th ANNIVERSARY incuse edge device for the Proof and Uncirculated 2016-W American Eagle silver dollars is imparted by a three-part segmented collar.

The edge of the Proof 2016-W American Eagle silver dollar, illustrated, as well as the Uncirculated version, will bear an edge device inscribed 30TH ANNIVERSARY, incuse.

UPDATE: The U.S. Mint has released updated information on the 2016 Ronald Reagan Coin & Chronicles set:

Initial pricing for the Proof 2016-W American Eagle silver dollar will be $53.95, according to a Sept. 8 notice by the U.S. Mint posted in the Federal Register. The coin has a special edge inscription recognizing the 30th anniversary of the 1986 debut of the 1-ounce silver bullion piece.

In comparison, the Proof 2015-W American Eagle silver dollar was initially offered for $48.95.

The 2016 coin will be issued beginning at noon ET Sept. 16.

The U.S. Mint also issued the following initial prices, subject to change, for the following 2016 numismatic products (with 2015 prices in parentheses):

American Eagle One Ounce Silver Uncirculated Coin, $44.95 ($39.95).

United States Mint Congratulations Set, $54.95 ($50.95).

United States Mint Uncirculated Dollar Coin Set, $49.95 ($46.95).

2016 Coin & Chronicles Set—Ronald Reagan, $68.95 (2015 Lyndon Johnson Coin & Chronicles set was offered for $57.95). The set is limited to a maximum release of 150,000 sets, with a household ordering limt of one set. The number of sets available is three times the number made available for 2015 John F. Kennedy Coin & Chronicles set.

U.S. Mint officials have not yet disclosed whether product limits or household ordering restrictions will be in effect for the Proof and Uncirculated 30th Anniversary 2016-W American Eagle coins. Both issues will bear an edge device marked 30TH ANNIVERSARY, incuse and italicized, to mark the series’ 30th anniversary. The edge device is imparted using a three-part-segmented collar, with the inscription on one of those segments. The rest of the edge is smooth except for three equidistant raised lines where silver extruded between the collar segments during the striking.

The edge of the 2016 American Eagle silver bullion coin is reeded.

Release dates have not yet been announced for the Uncirculated American Eagle silver dollar; the Congratulations set (which includes the Proof American Eagle); and the Uncirculated Dollar Coin set (comprising an Uncirculated American Eagle silver dollar, a 2016-D Native American dollar, and the three 2016-P Presidential dollars, featuring Presidents Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan).

The Ronald Reagan Coin & Chronicles set goes on sale Oct. 11 and will contain a Reverse Proof 2016-S Ronald Reagan Presidential dollar struck at the San Francisco Mint; a 1.5-inch bronze Ronald and Nancy Reagan medal; a booklet including images from President Reagan's life and presidency; an authentic engraved Ronald Reagan Presidential portrait produced by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing; and a Proof 2016-W American Eagle 30th Anniversary silver dollar.

President Reagan signed into law the 1985 legislation, Title II of Public Law 99-61, Liberty Coin Act, approved July 9, 1985, authorizing the American Eagle series.

The Mint will not be producing 2016 Coin & Chronicles sets recognizing Presidents Nixon or Ford.

Coin World documented production of the Proof 2016-W American Eagle silver dollars during a June 9 visit to the West Point Mint.