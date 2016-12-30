Lions Clubs International dollar prices

Both the Proof version, illustrated, and Uncirculated versions, are being struck at the Philadelphia Mint and bear the P Mint mark.

The 2017 Lions Clubs International Century of Service silver dollar program is restricted to a maximum release of 400,000 coins in Proof and Uncirculated versions.

The U.S. Mint has posted its prices for the single Proof and Uncirculated 2017-P Lions Clubs International Century of Service silver dollars when it releases them Jan. 18.

Introductory prices are $47.95 for the individual Proof silver coin and $46.95 for the Uncirculated version. Introductory pricing will be in effect until Feb. 21, after which regular issue prices of $52.95 and $51.95, respectively, take effect.

The approved obverse features a portrait of Lions Club International founder Melvin Jones paired with the Lions Clubs International logo. The reverse depicts a male and female lion with a lion cub, all superimposed over a globe.