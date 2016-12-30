Lions Clubs International dollar prices
- Published: Dec 30, 2016, 3 AM
The U.S. Mint has posted its prices for the single Proof and Uncirculated 2017-P Lions Clubs International Century of Service silver dollars when it releases them Jan. 18.
Introductory prices are $47.95 for the individual Proof silver coin and $46.95 for the Uncirculated version. Introductory pricing will be in effect until Feb. 21, after which regular issue prices of $52.95 and $51.95, respectively, take effect.
The enabling legislation authorizes the production and release of up to 400,000 commemorative silver dollars combined in Proof and Uncirculated versions. Both versions are being struck with the P Mint mark at the Philadelphia Mint.
The approved obverse features a portrait of Lions Club International founder Melvin Jones paired with the Lions Clubs International logo. The reverse depicts a male and female lion with a lion cub, all superimposed over a globe.
