Mint releases dollar designs for four states in American Innovation series

Images of struck Uncirculated versions of the four American Innovation dollars for 2020 were released June 30 by the United States Mint.

The reverse designs celebrate achievements in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland and South Carolina.

The 2020 coins for the 56-coin series will be struck in multiple finishes, comprising Proof, Reverse Proof, Uncirculated, and circulation quality for numismatic sales. None of the coins is scheduled to be struck for circulation release.

Release dates and product pricing are not yet available from the U.S. Mint for most of the finish options; however, the Reverse Proof Connecticut coin goes on sale July 21.

Design options

The Connecticut Innovation dollar reverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program outside artist Richard Masters and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon.

Master’s design recognizes the Gerber Variable Scale. The design depicts the scale being used to increase a geometric shape by 200 percent, a shape that resembles the state of Connecticut.

The reverse design for the Massachusetts Innovation dollar was created by AIP artist Emily Damstra and sculpted by U.S. Mint Product Design Specialist Eric David Custer. Damstra’s design recognizes the invention of the telephone. The design depicts the dial of an early rotary telephone.

The Maryland dollar was designed and sculpted by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna. Menna’s design pays homage to the Hubble Space Telescope. The design depicts the telescope orbiting the earth surrounded by a field of stars.

AIP artist Justin Kunz designed the reverse of the South Carolina Innovation dollar. The design was sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill. The South Carolina dollar represents educator and civil rights activist Septima Poinsette Clark. The design depicts Clark marching with three young African American students who carry books and an American flag, representing that education and literacy among oppressed people are necessary for empowerment and enjoyment of civil rights.

The reverse designs are paired with the Statue of Liberty obverse common to all coins in the series. Kunz designed the common obverse sculpted by Hemphill.

The Statue of Liberty obverse debuted in 2018 with the introductory American Innovation dollar, the 57th coin in the dollar series.

The obverse design incorporates a privy mark featuring a gear adapted from an element of the reverse design of the 2018 coin.

