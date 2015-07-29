Mint releases details for JFK Coin and Chronicles set

The set will also include a 5-cent U.S. postal stamp that was issued on May 29, 1964, on what would have been President Kennedy's 47th birthday.

The 1-ounce silver medal in the set will replicate the designs from the bronze presidential medal, illustrated, issues by the U.S. Mint in 1961.

The 2015 Coin and Chronicles Set - John F. Kennedy will include a Reverse Proof Presidential dollar with the finish reversed from the standard Proof shown. The Reverse Proof will have mirrored devices against frosted fields.

When the 2015 Coin and Chronicles Set - John F. Kennedy goes on sale at noon Eastern Time Sept. 15, collectors will have twice as many sets available to purchase as were originally planned.

The U.S. Mint will offer 50,000 of the sets, at $57.95 each. The household ordering limit is two sets. Mint officials originally had planned to offer only 25,000 sets.

The set is scheduled to contain:

??One Reverse Proof 2015-P John F. Kennedy Presidential dollar struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The coin will only be available in the set, according to U.S. Mint officials. Instead of the standard Proof finish, where the raised devices are frosted against mirrored fields, the frosting and mirroring is reversed, with the devices polished to a mirror finish against laser-frosted fields.

??One 1.595-inches (40.6 millimeter), .999 fine silver JFK Presidential medal struck without Mint mark at the Philadelphia Mint. The one troy ounce planchet is of the same specifications as the 1-ounce silver American Eagle. The medal replicates the Presidential medal the U.S. Mint originally issued in 1961. The obverse portrait of John F. Kennedy was designed and engraved by then U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Gilroy Roberts. The eagle reverse was designed and engraved by then Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Frank Gasparro, who succeeded Roberts as chief engraver of the United States in 1964.

??One 1964 JFK 5-cent postage stamp. The two-panel frame depicts, at the left, the Eternal Flame from President Kennedy's grave site at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. The right frame features a portrait based on a 1958 photograph of the future president taken by Los Angeles Times photographer William S. Murphy. The stamp was designed by a New York firm, Raymond Loewy/William Smith Inc., based on a sketch by Bureau of Engraving and Printing artist Robert L. Miller using Murphy's photograph. The final selection of the design was made by President Kennedy's widow, Jacqueline Kennedy. Printed from January to April 1964 by the BEP, the stamp was officially issued in Boston on May 29, 1964, what would have been President Kennedy's 47th birthday. The stamp is identified as Scott 1246 in the 2015 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers.