Mint releases commemorative coin sales figure totals

The Special Silver Set was restricted to a maximum release of 75,000 sets and was reported as a sellout.

The three-coin 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver Set included two special finish dimes from two Mints that were not offered as separate product options.

The 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver Set included a Reverse Proof 2015-P Roosevelt dime from the Philadelphia Mint and a Proof 2015-W Roosevelt dime from the West Point Mint.

This article comes from our April 2017 monthly issue of Coin World. Want to get all of our content, including special magazine exclusives? Subscribe today !

Of the four commemorative coin programs conducted by the U.S. Mint in 2015 and 2016, the only reported sellout was for the three-coin Special Silver set issued in conjunction with the 2015 March of Dimes program.

How $75 worth of Thomas Jefferson’s silver helped launch the U.S. Mint: Inside Coin World: On the morning of July 11, 1792, Thomas Jefferson took a historic two-block stroll through the streets of Philadelphia carrying $75 worth of his own silver.

The 2015 program offered a silver dollar in Proof and Uncirculated versions, and was augmented by the inclusion of a three-coin set of Proof coins — the dollar, and two Roosevelt dimes available only in the set (a Proof 2015-W Roosevelt silver dime, and a Reverse Proof 2015-P Roosevelt silver dime); 74,360 sets were recorded sold. The set was limited to a product maximum of 75,000 sets, at $61.95 per set.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

However, despite the announced sellout, secondary market price increases have been modest at best. Recently completed sales on eBay show the sets in original Mint packaging selling for between $60 and $85, with hundreds of sets going unsold.

The sales generated from the Special Silver set generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional surcharges that would not have been generated had the sets not been offered. Net surcharges after the U.S. Mint recoups its production and related costs were earmarked for the March of Dimes.

These are the latest sales figures for the 2015 and 2016 commemorative coin programs, both which are closed, and for the two 2017 programs, which remain open:

??Single Proof-P 2015 March of Dimes silver dollar, 57,558.

??Single Uncirculated 2015-P March of Dimes silver Uncirculated silver dollar, 24,463.

??2015 March of Dimes Special Silver set, 74,360.

??Single Proof 2015-W U.S. Marshals Service gold $5 half eagle, 9,989.

??Single Uncirculated 2015-W U.S. Marshals gold half eagle, 6,732.

??Single Proof 2015 U.S. Marshals silver dollar, 109,319.

??Single Uncirculated 2015-P U.S. Marshals silver dollar, 38,084.

??Single Proof 2015-S U.S. Marshals copper-nickel clad half dollar, 61,051.

??Single Uncirculated 2015-D U.S. Marshals copper-nickel clad half dollar, 30,158.

??2015 U.S. Marshals Three-Coin Proof set, 14,983.

??Single Proof 2016-W National Park Service gold $5 half eagle, 4,265.

??Single Uncirculated 2016-W National Park Service gold half eagle, 3,141.

??Single Proof 2016-P National Park Service silver dollar, 53,428.

??Single Uncirculated 2016-W National Park Service silver dollar, 18,199.

??Single Proof 2016-S National Park Service copper-nickel clad half dollar, 34,424.

??Single Uncirculated 2016-D National Park Service copper-nickel clad half dollar, 16,697.

??2016 National Park Service Three-Coin Proof Set, 12,911.

??Single Proof 2016-W Mark Twain gold $5 half eagle, 12,335.

??Single Uncirculated 2016-W Mark Twain gold half eagle, 5,313.

??Single Proof 2016-P Mark Twain silver dollar, 71,792.

??Single Uncirculated 2016-P Mark Twain silver dollar, 24,360.

Two programs have already been launched in 2017. The latest sales through March 22 are:

??Single Proof 2017-P Lions Clubs International silver dollar, 53,666.

??Single Uncirculated 2017-P Lions Clubs International silver dollar, 14,591.

??Single Proof 2017-W Boys Town gold $5 half eagle, 945.

??Single Uncirculated 2017-W Boys Town gold half eagle, 1,202.

??Single Proof 2017-P Boys Town silver dollar, 12,138.

??Single Uncirculated 2017-P Boys Town silver dollar, 6,121.

??Single Proof 2017-S Boys Town copper-nickel clad half dollar, 10,839.

??Single Uncirculated 2017-D Boys Town copper-nickel clad half dollar, 11,137.

??2017 Boys Town Three-Coin Proof set, 3,629 (limited to 15,000 sets).