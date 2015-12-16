Mint releases color images of Mark Twain coins

Proof version of the 2016-P Mark Twain silver dollar. The reverse illustrates characters featured in Twain's most well-known written works.

A steamboat traveling the Mississippi River appears on the reverse of the gold 2016-W Mark Twain gold $5 half eagle commemorative. Shown is the Proof version.

The W Mint mark of the West Point Mint appears below the date on the obverse of the Proof 2016-W Mark Twain gold $5 half eagle commemorative.

Color images of the Proof and Uncirculated 2016-W Mark Twain gold $5 half eagle and 2016-P silver dollar have been released by the U.S. Mint.

No date has yet been disclosed for sales to begin for the two-coin commemorative coin program.

The Mark Twain Commemorative Coin Act, Public Law 112-201, calls for the production and release of up to 100,000 gold coins and 350,000 silver dollars across all numismatic packaging options. The price of each gold coin will carry a $35 surcharge, while a $10 surcharge will be incorporated into the price of each silver dollar.

The net surcharges, after the U.S. Mint has recouped all production and related costs, will be evenly split between the Mark Twain House & Museum in Hartford, Conn.; the University of California, Berkeley, Calif., to support the Mark Twain Project at the Bancroft Library; the Center for Mark Twain Studies at Elmira College in New York; and the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum in Hannibal, Mo.

The obverse of the gold coins depicts a portrait of Twain. A steamboat on the Mississippi River is depicted on the reverse.

The gold coins are being struck at the West Point Mint with the W Mint mark.

The silver dollar obverse features a portrait of Mark Twain holding a pipe with the smoke forming a silhouette of Huck Finn and Jim on a raft in the background. The reverse features an assortment of characters leaping to life from Mark Twain's works: The knight and horse from A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court, the frog from The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County, and Jim and Huck from Adventures of Tom Sawyer.

The silver dollars are being struck at the Philadelphia Mint and will bear the facility's P Mint mark.