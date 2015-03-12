Color coded finish for silver Roosevelt dimes shown in Mint images

The Reverse Proof 2015-P Roosevelt silver dime is being struck at the Philadelphia Mint with the P Mint mark.

The Proof 2015-W Roosevelt silver dime will exhibit laser frosted devices against Proof polished fields.

Color images detail what finish the various elements of the Proof 2015-W Roosevelt silver dime, top, and Reverse Proof 2015-P Roosevelt silver dime, bottom, will receive. Yellow represents Proof polishing while orange reflects standard laser frosting of the dies.

The United States Mint has released color-coded finish images that detail which elements of the 2015 Roosevelt silver dimes will be Proof polished and which will be laser-frosted for the three-coin 2015 Special Silver set.

The Proof 2015-W Roosevelt silver dime, struck at the West Point Mint, will have laser-frosted devices against Proof polished mirrored fields.

The Reverse Proof 2015-P Roosevelt dime, struck at the Philadelphia Mint, will have Proof polished devices against laser-frosted fields.

The frosting for both coins is described as at "standard" intensity.

The two silver dimes are to be included in the 2015 Special Silver Set with a Proof 2015-W March of Dimes silver dollar.

The set, limited to 75,000 sets at $61.95 each, goes on sale from the U.S. Mint on May 4.



