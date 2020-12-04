Mint releases bronze Trump Presidential medal in two sizes

The Donald J. Trump Presidential medal is now available in bronze in 3-inch and 1.3125-inch options.

Collectors can now order 1.3125-inch and 3-inch bronze Donald J. Trump Presidential medals from the United States Mint. Without fanfare, the Mint posted the medals for sale on the bureau’s website Nov. 25.

The 1.3125-inch medal is being offered for $6.95 and the 3-inch version for $39.95. Both medals are being struck without Mint mark at the Philadelphia Mint.

The medal’s obverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Artist Benjamin Sowards and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The reverse was designed by AIP artist Laurie J. Musser and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw.

The obverse design features a portrait of a stern-looking Trump, with the south side of the White House in the background over the president’s left shoulder and an American flag on staff over President Trump’s right shoulder. DONALD J. TRUMP is inscribed below in raised letters.

The reverse depicts the presidential seal centered at the top with 45 six-pointed stars raised around the border to mark Trump’s tenure as the 45th president. Inscribed in raised letters above a rendition of the north side of the White House is THE FORGOTTEN MEN / AND WOMEN OF OUR COUNTRY / WILL NOT BE FORGOTTEN AGAIN from Trump’s 2017 inaugural address. Below the White House is inscribed President Trump’s date of inauguration, JANUARY 20, 2017.

