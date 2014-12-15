Mint releases 2015 America the Beautiful quarter images

New York's design for the 2015 America the Beautiful quarter dollar program honors the Saratoga National Historical Park.

North Carolina's quarter dollar in the 2015 America the Beautiful quarter dollar program honors the Blue Ridge Parkway.

United States Mint officials on Dec. 15 released images of the 2015 America the Beautiful quarter dollars.

Design selections and sketches had been released in July 2014, but images of actual coins were unavailable until now.

The five 2015 coins in the America the Beautiful quarter dollar program honor sites in Nebraska, Louisiana, North Carolina, Delaware and New York.

The multiyear program honors a national forest, park, monument or other site from each state, the District of Columbia and the five U.S. territories, with five coins issued each year. The program began in 2010 and will continue through 2021.

Details about the 2015 coins follow:

Nebraska: The coin honoring the Homestead National Monument of America represents the three fundamentals of survival common to all homesteaders: food, shelter, and water, according to the Mint. Inscriptions are HOMESTEAD, NEBRASKA, 2015 and E PLURIBUS UNUM.

The reverse was designed by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Ronald D. Sanders and will be sculptured by United States Mint Sculptor-Engraver Jim Licaretz.

Louisiana: The Kisatchie National Forest quarter dollar design features a wild turkey in flight over bluestem grass, with longleaf pine in the background. Inscriptions are KISATCHIE, LOUISIANA, 2015 and E PLURIBUS UNUM.

The reverse was designed by AIP artist Susan Gamble and sculptured by United States Mint Sculptor-Engraver Joseph Menna.

North Carolina: The Blue Ridge Parkway coin design depicts the grace and curvature of the road hugging the side of a mountain, with the North Carolina state flower in the foreground. Inscriptions are BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY, NORTH CAROLINA, 2015 and E PLURIBUS UNUM.

The reverse was designed by AIP artist Frank Morris and sculptured by United States Mint Sculptor-Engraver Joseph Menna.

Delaware: The Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge quarter dollar design features a great blue heron in the foreground and a great egret in the background. Inscriptions are BOMBAY HOOK, DELAWARE, 2015 and E PLURIBUS UNUM.

The reverse was designed by AIP artist Joel Iskowitz and sculptured by United States Mint Sculptor-Engraver Phebe Hemphill.

New York: The Saratoga National Historical Park quarter design is a close-up depiction of the moment Gen. John Burgoyne surrendered his sword to Gen. Horatio Gates, a pivotal moment many believe marked the “beginning of the end of the American Revolutionary War.” Inscriptions are BRITISH SURRENDER 1777, SARATOGA, NEW YORK, 2015 and E PLURIBUS UNUM.

The reverse was designed by AIP artist Barbara Fox and sculptured by United States Mint Sculptor-Engraver Renata Gordon.

The obverse of the five coins will continue to feature the 1932 portrait of George Washington by John Flanagan. Required inscriptions are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, LIBERTY, IN GOD WE TRUST, and QUARTER DOLLAR.

The Mint will offer the five coins in a range of forms in copper-nickel clad and silver, including 5-ounce silver versions for collectors and bullion investors. See the special page at the U.S. website for information about the products as they become available.

