Mint readies release of special occasion sets

The U.S. Mint was scheduled to begin accepting orders at noon Eastern Time Jan. 14 for three annual special occasion sets for 2014.

The special occasion coin sets comprise the 2014 Birth set, the 2014 Happy Birthday Coin set, and the 2014 Congratulations set.

Each of the special occasion sets contains selected coins:

? 2014 Birth set, priced at $19.95. To mark the birth of a baby in 2014, the set includes Proof versions of the 2014-S Lincoln cent, Jefferson 5-cent coin, Roosevelt dime, Great Smoky Mountains National Park (Tennessee) quarter dollar and Kennedy half dollar. The coins are mounted on a folder that includes spaces for a welcome message and the day and time of the birth and length and weight of the baby, a baby photograph, and a lock of the baby’s hair. The photograph frame holds a 3-inch by 4-inch photograph.

? 2014 Happy Birthday Coin set, priced at $19.95. The set contains Proof versions of the 2014-S Lincoln cent, Jefferson 5-cent coin, Roosevelt dime, Everglades National Park (Florida) quarter dollar and Kennedy half dollar. The coins are encapsulated in a “festively decorated” folder that allows the obverse and reverse of each coin to be seen. The packaging design includes images of gift boxes and balloons and space for a personalized message to the recipient.

? 2014 Congratulations set, currently priced at $54.95. The Mint states that the set is “recommended for gift presentation for weddings, anniversaries, retirements, milestone birthdays and more.” The set contains a Proof 2014-W American Eagle 1-ounce silver dollar encapsulated and mounted in a folder that allows the coin’s obverse and reverse to be seen. The front of the folder and the front of the outer sleeve bear the United States Mint logo with inscriptions identifying the set’s contents and purpose. The packaging design includes images of silver and gold ribbons and space for a personalized message to the recipient.

Orders may be placed online at www.usmint.gov/catalog or by telephone at 800-872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 888-321-6468.

A shipping and handling fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders. ¦