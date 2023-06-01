Mint quarter dollar ornaments on sale starting Aug. 24
- Published: Jun 1, 2023, 9 AM
Limited-edition holiday ornaments from the United States Mint featuring the five 2023-P American Women quarter dollars with Uncirculated Mint set finish will be offered to customers beginning at noon Eastern Time Aug. 24.
The ornaments will recognize, with the reverse side facing out, African-American aviator Bessie Coleman; Edith Kanaka’ole, indigenous Hawaiian composer, chanter, dancer, teacher, and entertainer; former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt; Jovita Idar, Mexican American journalist, suffragist and civil rights activist; and Maria Tallchief, the nation’s first Native American prima ballerina.
On Aug. 24, orders may be placed online at www.usmint.gov for individual ornaments at $35 each. There is no household order limit.
U.S. Mint customers can place orders in advance for a complete five ornament set at $175 per set. While the product limit currently posted as of May 25 is 5,000 sets, fewer are available for subscription, according to U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White.
“Subscriptions were reduced to 3,000 for all American Women Quarters ornaments,” according to White. “This is different from a house hold order limit. We are limiting the number of subscriptions to 3,000 so that there could be inventory remaining for those who did not want to subscribe.”
The quarter dollars for the ornaments appear with the respective reverse designs facing out.
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