Mint products schedule for remainder of 2019 available

Collectors will be able to place orders soon for an American Eagle Enhanced Reverse Proof silver dollar.

The U.S. Mint announced Sept. 4 designated release dates for 21 numismatic products, through Dec. 19, though a few products still have no specific sales dates.

Dates remain to be determined for release of the Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019 American Eagle 1-ounce silver dollar and Reverse Proof 2019 American Innovation dollar coins representing the states of Georgia and New Jersey.

Here are release dates and the products to be offered:

➤ Oct. 9 — America the Beautiful Quarters 2019 Circulating Coin set. The set should contain 10 2019 America the Beautiful quarter dollars, one of each of the five designs from both the Philadelphia and Denver Mints.

➤ Oct. 11 — American Innovation 2019 $1 Proof set. The set should contain all four American Innovation dollars for the year, representing Delaware, Pennsylvania, Georgia and New Jersey.

➤ Oct. 17 — U.S. Mint Limited Edition 2019 Silver Proof set. This annual set generally offers the Roosevelt dime, all five America the Beautiful quarter dollars and the Kennedy half dollar in silver, as well as an American Eagle silver dollar.

➤ Oct. 24 — 100-coin bags and 25-coin rolls of the American Innovation, Pennsylvania 2019 $1 coin, from the Denver and Philadelphia Mints.

➤ Nov. 4. — 100-coin bags and 40-coin rolls, 2019-P and 2019-D Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness quarter dollar.

➤ Nov. 7 — Reverse Proof American Innovation, Delaware 2019 $1 coin.

➤ Nov. 14 — Uncirculated 2019-P Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness 5-ounce silver quarter dollar.

➤ Nov. 18 — John Quincy Adams silver Presidential medal.

➤ Nov. 21 — 100-coin bags and 25-coin rolls of the American Innovation, New Jersey 2019 $1 coins, from the Denver and Philadelphia Mints.

➤ Nov. 26 — Frank Church Three-Coin Quarter set. The set should feature Uncirculated circulation-quality coins from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints, and a Proof example from the San Francisco Mint.

➤ Dec. 5 — Reverse Proof American Innovation, Pennsylvania 2019 $1 coins.

➤ Dec. 19 — 100-coin bags and 25-coin rolls of the American Innovation, Georgia 2019 $1 coins, from the Denver and Philadelphia Mints.

For most of the offerings, no images, prices or mintages, nor product or household limits have been announced. Typically, those details become available approximately one month before a particular product goes on sale.

Coin World will publish details as they become available.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter