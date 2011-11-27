Mint products completists will dig deep

2011 brought two commemorative coin program offerings from the U.S. Mint. The two-coin Medal of Honor program offers a gold $5 half eagle and silver dollar in Proof and Uncirculated versions. The Uncirculated gold version is shown. Images courtesy of U.S. Mint.

Collectors can obtain either the 3-inch or 1.5-inch bronze duplicate of the New Frontier congressional gold medal in order to have a representative example of the medal in their collection from 2011 U.S. Mint offerings. Images courtesy of U.S. Mint.

The 14-coin 2011-S Proof set includes the dime, half dollar and five America the Beautiful quarter dollars in copper-nickel clad composition. You’d still need to get the 14-coin 2011-S Silver Proof set for those seven coins in 90 percent silver. Images courtesy of U.S. Mint.

The Proof 2011 National September 11 Memorial and Museum 1-ounce silver medal is available in two versions — one struck with the W Mint mark at the West Point Mint (shown) and one struck at the Philadelphia Mint (not shown). Images courtesy of U.S. Mint.

If you were lucky enough to secure a five-coin 2011 American Eagle 25th Anniversary Silver Coin set when they went on sale Oct. 27, you paid $299.95 per set plus shipping. On the secondary market, the sets are being offered at prices in the hundreds or thousands of dollars depending on whether the coins are certified. Image courtesy of Numismatic Guaranty Corp.

Completists who wanted one of everything the U.S. Mint offered during calendar year 2011 would have had to dig deep into their collecting budgets.

If you had purchased one of each coin, annual set and medal offered by the U.S. Mint during 2011 at the time of its initial release, the total outlay by year’s end would nearly reach $23,500. The total price is based on the least expensive option for each item. The total price does not include any shipping costs.

Noncirculating commems

Congress authorized two noncirculating commemorative coin programs for 2011.

The United States Army commemorative program offers Proof and Uncirculated versions of a gold $5 half eagle, silver dollar and copper-nickel clad half dollar.

The introductory prices for each of the Proof versions, respectively, were $449.95, $54.95 and $17.95, while prices for the Uncirculated coins were $439.95, $49.95 and $15.95. To collect a complete set required an outlay of $1,028.70.

The two-coin Medal of Honor commemorative coin program comprised a gold half eagle and silver dollar, with Proof and Uncirculated versions of each. The prices for the Medal of Honor coins were the same as those for the gold and silver U.S. Army coins. The total price of the four Medal of Honor coins: $994.80.

Prices for all of the coins were increased after their initial releases, so anyone buying later in the programs had a higher cost.

Annual products

Although the U.S. Mint offers numerous annual sets with multiple packaging options, it is not necessary to purchase each option to accumulate at least one example of each coin denomination in each composition and finish from each Mint.

Requisite would be the regular 14-coin 2011-S Proof set, containing the dime, half dollar and five America the Beautiful quarter dollars in copper-nickel clad ($19.95 per Proof set); the 14-coin 2011-S Silver Proof set, with the dime, half dollar and five quarter dollars in 90 percent silver ($67.95); and the 28-coin Uncirculated Mint set, containing examples of all six coin denominations from both the Philadelphia and Denver Mints ($31.95).

Available sets also included the following additional packaging options, which would be unnecessary to complete the one-of-each-issue collecting goal: three-coin America the Beautiful quarter dollar sets, Presidential dollar coin covers, Presidential $1 Coin sets, Presidential $1 Coin and First Spouse Medal sets, four-coin Presidential $1 Proof sets, and separate five-coin America the Beautiful quarter dollar Proof sets in copper-nickel clad and 90 percent silver versions.

Bullion coins

The Mint marketed four separate bullion coin programs in 2011: in the American Eagle program, Proof, Uncirculated and bullion gold and silver coins, a Reverse Proof silver coin, and a Proof 1-ounce platinum coin; Proof and bullion versions of the American Buffalo 1-ounce gold coin; Proof and Uncirculated First Spouse half-ounce gold coins; and the America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver quarter dollars, both in bullion and collector Uncirculated versions.

Proof and Uncirculated versions of the American Eagle and American Buffalo coins, along with the Uncirculated America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver quarter dollars, could be purchased directly from the Mint. Bullion versions of the same coins were released by the U.S. Mint through authorized purchasers, who then marketed them into the secondary market.

Pricing for the precious metals issues fluctuated from time of issue depending on changes in the price of the metal used for each coin.

Fulfilling the goal of acquiring one of each coin at the least expense would have included acquisition of the 25th Anniversary Set at $299.95. The set includes two coins only available in the set: the Reverse Proof 2011-S American Eagle silver dollar and the Uncirculated 2011-S silver dollar. The Proof 2011-W 1-ounce silver dollar in the set was originally offered separately at $59.95 and the Uncirculated 2011-W coin separately at $60.45. The set also contains a silver bullion coin struck without Mint mark at the San Francisco Mint.

A bullion version not in the silver set was struck at the West Point Mint. Acquisition would involve buying an example certified as being from the West Point Mint on the secondary market, which earlier in the year would have cost a buyer between $50 and $60.

Other bullion coins and their initial prices:

??Proof 2011-W American Eagle gold coins in four sizes. The four-coin set at $3,215.50 cost $49 less than buying each individually.

??Uncirculated 2011-W American Eagle 1-ounce gold coin, $1,778.

??Proof 2011-W American Eagle 1-ounce platinum coin, $2,092.

??Proof 2011-W American Buffalo 1-ounce gold coin, $1,760.

??2011 First Spouse half-ounce gold coins, for which the price varied depending on price of gold at time of release. See the accompanying table for pricing details for each coin. The coin honoring Lucretia Garfield is set to go on sale Dec. 1, with prices not yet established. However, if the Nov. 23 London PM fix of $1,681 per troy ounce for gold were used to calculate pricing for the coins, the formula in the U.S. Mint’s pricing grid for gold coins would price the Proof Garfield coin at $1,004 and the Uncirculated coin at $991.

??Bullion and Uncirculated versions of the 2011 America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver coins. For the bullion pieces, each is available, and retail prices are averaging around the $200 level for each, adding $1,000 to the total.

The Mint has released three of the five Uncirculated 2011-P America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver coins, with the Gettysburg coin offered at $279.95, and the Glacier and Olympic coins at $229.95. As of Nov. 25, the Mint still had not released the Uncirculated 2011-P Vicksburg and Chickasaw 5-ounce silver coins. The as-yet-unoffered coins are listed at the same $229.95 price in the accompanying table, though the actual price could differ.

It should also be noted that, although struck in 2010, of the five Uncirculated 2010-P 5-ounce coins, none was released by the U.S. Mint until 2011; each was sold at $279.95. While the 2010 bullion versions without Mint mark were also produced in 2010, most of the coins were not sold individually or in five-coin sets by the authorized purchasers until 2011. The U.S. Mint restricted the price for which five-piece 2010 sets could be sold, with most dealers selling the sets at $900 to $1,000, the differences in price representing different shipping and handling costs. The 2010 coins, even though sold in 2011, are not factored into the total cost here. Many collectors of the Mint’s 2010 products acquired the coins in 2011, thus increasing their overall 2011 costs.

Circulating coinage

For most denominations, the cheapest route to acquire one of each circulation-quality coin struck at the Denver Mint and Philadelphia Mint is at face value from circulation. Obtaining examples of each coin denomination from both Mint production facilities could provide a challenge, though, because circulation patterns differ across the United States.

Quarter dollars are those issued in the America the Beautiful Quarters Program, with five separate designs issued, requiring acquisition of 10 coins, assuming you can find them in circulation, since no program is in place for banks to special order individual designs through the Federal Reserve.

The only assured way to get America the Beautiful quarter dollars from both Mints is to order two-roll sets ($20 face value) for $39.95 directly from the U.S. Mint. $25 face value bags of 250 coins from either Denver or Philadelphia are offered at $49.95 per bag. Those roll/bag prices are reflected in the overall total cost cited earlier and in the accompanying table, though one could certainly recoup a portion of one’s costs a bit by spending the coins in the rolls that are not needed for one’s collection.

For some, a cheaper alternative Mint source was available. The sales center at U.S. Mint headquarters in Washington, D.C., has a wall-mounted cash machine that dispenses the latest America the Beautiful quarter dollar at face value, with examples from both Mints available.

The sales center also has a separate machine for dispensing the latest Presidential dollar, at face value, with examples from both Mints. Banks can order each current Presidential dollar through the Federal Reserve, though the banks cannot specify Mints. Toward achieving a complete set, you’ll at least be able to obtain from a bank examples from one Mint. You may have to trade with other collectors to fill in the blanks.

To obtain circulation-quality Native American dollars and Kennedy half dollars, a collector must buy directly from the U.S. Mint, since the Federal Reserve does not specifically order either coin for circulation distribution. The dollars are sold in $25 face value rolls, for $39.95 per roll per Mint. Kennedy half dollars — since 2002 produced in circulation-quality only for numismatic sales — are currently priced at $34.95 for a two-roll set ($20 face value) and at $134.95 for a 200-coin bag ($25 face value) containing 100 coins each from both Mints.

Medals

Each of the four 1.3125-inch bronze First Spouse medals for 2011 was offered individually at $7.95 each, but all four were scheduled to be included in a separate four-medal set, to be on sale Dec. 1. Pricing for the four-medal set had not been announced as of Nov. 25. Whether buying the upcoming set or the individual pieces is the cheapest option is uncertain, though the difference to the total cost is likely to be no more than a few dollars.

The U.S. Mint began offering on June 20 1-ounce silver Proof medals in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States and the establishment of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum at the World Trade Center. The medals had an introductory price at $56.95 each, with a P-Mint marked piece struck at the Philadelphia Mint and a W-Mint marked piece from the West Point Mint. Add $113.90 to the total price tag for one of each.

The Mint also offered 1.5-inch and 3-inch bronze duplicates of two congressional gold medals — one honoring Nisei Soldiers of World War II, the gold version awarded collectively to the 100th Infantry Battalion, 442nd Regimental Combat Team and Military Intelligence Service on Nov. 2; and the New Frontier medal issued Nov. 16, honoring astronauts John Herschel Glenn Jr., Neil A. Armstrong, Edwin E. “Buzz” Aldrin Jr. and Michael Collins in recognition of their contributions to society.

The 1.5-inch medal is offered at $7.95 each and the 3-inch medal is priced at $44.95.